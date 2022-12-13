Support for LAist comes from
Politics

LA City Council Approves Mayor Bass' Emergency Declaration On Homelessness. Watch The Replay

By  Frank Stoltze
Updated Dec 13, 2022 4:19 PM
Published Dec 13, 2022 10:08 AM
A man wearing a white hoodie, holds a brown poster that reads "KDL is Anti-Poor, KDL is Anti-Black, KDL is Anti-Native, VETO 41.18. He's holding his hand to his mouth as he shouts. Next two him a white woman holds up an out of focus white sign. On the right of the frame other diverse members of the public are standing, some holding signs up.
Members of the public hold signs at Tuesday's meeting denouncing Council member Kevin de León, who refuses to resign over the leaked audio scandal.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist)
Topline:

At its first meeting with five newly-elected council members Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously ratified Mayor Karen Bass' emergency declaration concerning homelessness. That allows her to cut through red tape to create temporary and permanent housing for the estimated 42,000 people living on the streets.

Why it matters: City officials, nonprofit organizations, the business community and the public have long been frustrated by the inability to get a handle on the problem. “I think the mayor has brought a new sense of urgency and a new sense of unity and purpose,” Council President Paul Krekorian said.

The declaration will “streamline some things within the city but also will be a cudgel to help leverage the state and the feds,” said Councilman Bob Blumenfield. “Hopefully it will bring coordination and dollars from other levels of government.”

Councilmember Kevin de León was among the yes votes even though he was in a back room at the time. He had left the chamber amid loud protests over his refusal to resign in the wake of the leak of a recording of racist and homophobic comments de León and other council members made.

You can read Bass' declaration here.

Watch: You can watch a recording of the meeting here:

As L.A. Mayor Karen Bass begins her term, tell us what issues feel most urgent to you.

Updated December 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM PST
This story was updated with the results of the vote.
