Politics

SoCal Congress Members Make History In New Leadership Roles

By  Josie Huang
Published Dec 1, 2022 5:01 PM
Headshots of U.S. Congress members Pete Aguilar (l.) and Ted Lieu (r.)
U.S. Congress members Pete Aguilar (l.) and Ted Lieu (r.) have been elected to leadership roles in the House Democratic Caucus.
(Getty Images )
Topline:

Inland Empire Democrat Pete Aguilar became the highest-ranking Latino ever in the U.S. House of Representatives when he was elected to chair the Democratic Caucus. Aguilar’s old job as caucus vice-chair went to L.A. Congressmember Ted Lieu, in another historic first. No Asian American has reached this level of leadership in the House before.

Why it matters: With the elections of Aguilar and Lieu, the California delegation continues to dominate the Democratic leadership ranks in the House even with Nancy Pelosi stepping down as leader of House Democrats.

What's next: Both Aguilar, who is Mexican American, and Lieu, who is Taiwanese American, will work on trying to win back the House for the Democrats in the next election.