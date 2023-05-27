Should Dianne Feinstein Resign? California Democratic Activists Are Divided

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Democrats attending the party’s statewide convention in downtown L.A. this weekend appeared divided over whether U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein should resign over her declining health.

LAist spoke with about two dozen Democrats at the convention; many agonized over the question of whether Feinstein should step down.

“It's a very sensitive issue,” said Shivam Patel of San Jose.

“I’m conflicted,” said Linda Sell of Sunnyvale.

“It is hard, because you know you have sympathy for her because she’s going through a lot with her shingles,” noted Christian Israelian of Whittier.

Feinstein has represented California since 1992. Her current term ends in Jan. 2025. She has said she will not seek another term.

‘Enjoy the fruits of her legacy’

“She’s been amazing. She’s done such a great job,” said Julie Dean of Long Beach. But like many, Dean said Feinstein should step down now. “It looks like she is losing her memory at times and I don’t think she is going to be able to represent us well.”

Recent reports say Feinstein, 89, contracted encephalitis along with her shingles during her recent two month absence from Washington, D.C.

Encephalitis is a swelling of the brain that can leave people with persistent memory or language problems. Feinstein has looked disoriented at times.

Concerns about Feinstein’s health have increased in recent weeks amid reports she was confused about whether she had been absent from the Senate and photos that showed her frail in a wheelchair surrounded by aides who attempted to shield her from reporters.

Sophia Quiñones, left, believes Senator Dianne Feinstein should step down. Morris Griffin, right, suggested Feinstein be tested for her cognitive abilities. (Frank Stoltze/LAist)

“It's one thing that she is hurting herself. It's another thing that she is hurting the state,” said Sophia Quiñones of East L.A. “With all due respect, I think there are times when people just physically can’t do things anymore.”

“I don’t think she is capable of doing her job,” said Patrick Weiss of Palm Springs.

“It may be best for her to step down,” said Chad Campbell of Santa Clarita. “Spend the remaining years of her time with her family and enjoy the fruits of her legacy.”

“I’m a huge fan of hers,” said Lillian Mizarahi of Los Angeles. “She’s done fabulous work for many, many years. I’d like her to resign with her dignity intact, and not be carried out screaming.”

A poll by UC Berkeley and the Los Angeles Times found nearly two-thirds of Californian believe Feinstein is no longer fit to serve in office.

‘It’s a double standard’

Talk of Feinstein stepping down angered some of the delegates we spoke with.

“They didn’t say anything else when the older men that were ailing stayed until their term was up,” said Rosa Russell of Mid-City L.A. “So now all of a sudden it's an issue with a woman. I think it's a double standard. I think she should stay.”

Susan Nissman of Topanga agreed.

“I believe that forcing her retirement right now is probably a little bit misogynistic,” she said. “If she can show up and vote on the judiciary committee, then she should be allowed to proceed.”

With Feinstein absent during her recuperation, the judiciary committee was deadlocked between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats needed her to cast the deciding votes on President Biden’s judicial nominees.

“Senator Feinstein has been at the forefront of every major fight,” said Primo Castro of La Habra. “She should keep continuing to fight.”

Others expressed frustration with Feinstein’s apparent refusal to consider whether she should resign.

“I think Senator Feinstein should take a long hard look at what her responsibilities are,” said Morris Griffin of Inglewood. He added: “I think we should have given her some sort of test to see whether or not she is cognizant.”

The conversation about Feinstein was juxtaposed with campaigning by the three leading contenders to replace Feinstein. Convention delegates saw posters for Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff.

Were Feinstein to resign, Gov. Gavin Newsom could appoint a replacement or call a special election. He has promised to appoint a Black woman to the seat. Lee is Black.

More than 3,000 people are attending the Democrats’ state convention.