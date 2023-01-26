Rep. Adam Schiff Announces He Will Run For Senate
Congressman Adam Schiff announced his bid for Senate in 2024, joining representatives Barbara Lee and Katie Porter in the race for a seat Diane Feinstein, 89, has held since 1992.
Why he says he's running
In a campaign video released Thursday morning, Schiff underscored the need for truth and transparency in the White House. He was one of the leaders in impeaching former President Donald Trump and in the Jan. 6 hearings held to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump's role in it.
"After all that I wish I could say the threat of MAGA extremists is over. It is not," Schiff said. "Today's republican party is gutting the middle class. Threatening our democracy, they aren't going to stop. We have to stop them."
His statement
Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else.— Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 26, 2023
And because our economy isn’t working for millions of hard working Americans.
We’re in the fight of our lives—a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator. pic.twitter.com/H0Pa0EhhMu
The backstory
Schiff has served in the House since 2001. He was blocked this week from serving on the Intelligence Committee by fellow California representative, Republican Kevin McCarthy, who is now Speaker of the House.
Feinstein's status
The longtime senator recently told the L.A. Times she had no plans to leave office before her term ends in two years. Schiff has said he has spoken to Feinstein about his plans.