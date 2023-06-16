Poll: Americans Split On Whether Schools Should Teach About The Ongoing Effects Of Slavery And Racism

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

On the verge of the Juneteenth holiday, commemorating a pivotal moment in the nation’s racial past, a new poll finds that nearly all American adults think that the history of slavery should be taught in schools—but only half think that the on-going effects of that history should be part of the curriculum.

In response to the findings, poll director Eric Plutzer, Ph.D. stated, “Half of all Americans want schools to go beyond the 19th century and provide children with an opportunity to learn about race and society today, while the other half is clearly uncomfortable with that. The 50-50 split helps explain why these issues are so divisive in school districts across the nation.”

The McCourtney Institute for Democracy’s most recent Mood of the Nation Poll, conducted May 12-18, finds nine in ten American adults think that schools have a responsibility to teach children about slavery, but only half think those lessons should extend to “the ongoing effects of slavery and racism in the United States.”

The survey also asked respondents to indicate their preferences on who should shape curriculum rated to slavery and racism, with results showing that American adults are most supportive of parents having influence, followed by social studies teachers.

How should American's racial history be taught?

Americans are split on whether schools should teach about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism:



Half of American adults (49%) indicate that schools have a responsibility to ensure that all students learn about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism.

Forty-one percent indicate that schools have a responsibility to ensure that all students learn about the history of slavery and racism, but should not teach about race relations today.

Eleven percent indicate that schools do not have a responsibility to ensure that all students learn about the history of slavery and racism.

These results are virtually identical to the results when the same question was included in the December 2021 Mood of the Nation Poll .

Like the overall opinions, group-by-group opinions in response to this question do not appear to have shifted much since late 2021. Now as then, somewhat higher proportions of younger generations, Black Americans, adults with at least a college education, and especially Democrats favor having the schools teach about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism in the U.S.

As in 2021, a slim majority of parents of school-age children support a more expansive treatment of race than includes the ongoing effects of slavery and racism, whereas just under half of those without children at home endorse that position. The difference is not statistically significant, however, suggesting little difference between the opinions of parents and others on this question.

There are some differences since the 2021 survey, however. Most notably, the proportion of Black Americans indicating that schools should teach about the ongoing effects of slavery fell from 79% to 62%. These surveys included only 111 and 115 Black Americans, in 2021 and 2023 respectively, but the change is beyond the margin of error associated with the group, potentially signaling a real change in opinion in that population. In both surveys, however, only a small minority of Black Americans preferred that schools avoid teaching about slavery altogether.

On the flip side, the proportion of both Latinos and higher-income Americans believing that schools should teach about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism grew by five and eight percentage points, respectively. These changes are not statistically significant but help explain why the overall result is virtually unchanged since 2021.

Additionally, there may have been a shift in opinion among higher-income Americans. In the 2021 survey, 46% of those with annual family incomes of $100,000 or more supported teaching about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism, while in the 2023 survey, that percentage has grown to 54%.

As in 2021, the biggest difference among groups we included in the analysis followed political affiliations. In both surveys, about three-quarters of Democrats support teaching about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism. In 2021, 16% of Republicans supported that position compared to 24% in the recent poll.

Who should influence how local schools teach about race in America?

When asked how much influence six different groups, from parents to elected officials, should have on how slavery and race are taught in their local schools, American adults express the most support for parents. Forty-two percent indicated that parents of school children should have a “great deal of influence,” followed by 32% indicating the same for social studies teachers, 25% for both local school boards and state departments of education, 21% for local citizens and only 17% for state legislatures and governors.

According to Plutzer, “The results show that Americans have the greatest trust in adults who see children every day: teachers and parents. In contrast, Americans are sending a message to their state governments – governors, legislators and members of the state board of education: stay out of local curriculum decisions.”

This pattern of support was very similar in response to parallel questions from this same survey , asking how much influence each of the listed entities should have on school policies related to discussions of LGBT+ people, as well as policies related to the use of preferred pronouns in school settings.

The results were also virtually identical to results from the December 2021 Mood of the Nation Poll , which first posed the question of who should influence how schools teach slavery and race. That survey also asked how much influence the same set of entities should have over how schools teach evolution, sexual education, and how schools approach COVID policies. In each case, parents of school children received the most support and the state legislature and governor received the least support.

A closer look at support for the two groups that Americans think should have the most influence on how schools teach about slavery and race – parents and social studies teachers – reveals some interesting differences:

By generation:



Nearly half of Generation X and Baby Boomers think parents should have a great deal of influence over how slavery and racism are taught, compared to one-third of both Generation Z and Millennials.

Over 40% of Millennials think social studies teacher should have a great deal of influence over how slavery and racism are taught, compared to one-quarter of Generation X and Baby Boomers.

By political affiliation:

Half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents think parents should have a great deal of influence over how slavery and racism are taught, compared to one-third of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents.

Half of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents think social studies teachers should have a great deal of influence over how slavery and racism are taught, compared to one-in-five Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

About this study

The McCourtney Institute for Democracy at Penn State promotes scholarship and practical innovations that defend and advance democracy in the United States and abroad. Through teaching, research and public outreach, the Institute leverages the resources of Penn State and partners around the world to foster a model of deliberation, policymaking and responsiveness that is passionate, informed and civil.

The Institute’s Mood of the Nation poll offers a unique approach to public opinion polling. It allows Americans to speak in their own words through open-ended questions that focus on emotions like anger and hope, as well as commitment to constitutional principles.

For earlier findings from our collaboration with the McCourtney Institute, see our Mood of the Nation landing page .