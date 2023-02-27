More City Hall Scandal Fallout As LA County Supes Consider Expanding Board

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

In response to growing calls for government reform, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Tuesday whether to move toward expanding its size from the current five members.

Right now, each supervisor represents about 2 million people — more than the populations of 13 states, including West Virginia, New Hampshire, and Hawaii.

“Having more seats at the table means that more and different voices can be part of the conversation,” said Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, a co-sponsor of one of two motions before the board that address expansion. With more supervisors, “each district will have greater access to their supervisor,” she said.



What the motions call for

The motions before the board call for studying the issue; it's unclear how many supervisors would support expanding the board. Horvath’s co-sponsor, Supervisor Holly Mitchell, was carefully non-committal.

“I am absolutely open to it,” Mitchell told LAist. But she also noted that voters turned down efforts to increase the size of the board in the past, “so I think we need to look at why.”

When it comes to expansion, “nobody wants to dilute their political power,” said CalMatters commentator Dan Walters.”It's much better to be one of five than one of nine, 11 or 13,” he said, ticking off possible expansion numbers.

(Courtesy L.A. County)

The role the City Hall scandal plays

Historically, voters have been skeptical about expanding the number of elected officials, given their often dim view of politicians. This is a different historical moment.

The L.A. City Hall secret recording scandal has prompted calls to not only expand the City Council — where each of the 15 members represented about 260,000 residents — but the Board of Supervisors as well. The recording of top city officials and a powerful labor leader discussing how to hold onto their power during the decennial process of redrawing council district boundaries sparked outrage and calls for reform.

Under the California Constitution, each county was set up with a governing board of supervisors with five members. Only San Francisco, whose 11-member board also acts as the city council, has more.

This means Alpine County, which has a population of 1,235, has the same size board as massive L.A. County. “It's absurd,” said Walters, who advocates for a larger board for L.A.

“I think it’s extremely difficult to represent your district well,” said Rob Quan, an activist with Unrig LA, which focuses on representative government and money in politics in L.A. “Beyond that, I think having just five members on our board makes it really difficult to represent the diversity of the county.”



A $44.6 B budget and long tenures

In the past, when the board was all male, its members were sometimes referred to as “little kings.” Today it is an all-woman board, but the idea remains the same. They preside over a $44.6 billion budget and are virtually untouchable at the ballot box. Because of the enormity of their districts, it's hard to mount an electoral challenge.

“I’m glad that the county is looking at this,” said Daniel Mayeda, co-chair of the county’s 2021 independent citizens redistricting commission. The commission urged supervisors to explore expanding the board in its 2021 report. “I’m hoping there’s some momentum,” he said.

Addressing distinct geographic, racial and other community interests with only five districts was impossible, Mayeda said. One example: There are not enough people living in the Antelope Valley to comprise one district, so they are part of a district that includes communities in the San Fernando Valley and even Altadena.

The motion by Mitchell and Horvath also calls for a study of how to make county government more accessible to the public.

“We want more people to understand how the county works,” Horvath said. “We want them to be involved in the public discourse and civically engaged in our policymaking.”

The other motion — authored by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis — is limited to examining the possibility of expanding the board.