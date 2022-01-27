LA City Councilmember Mike Bonin — Citing A Longtime Struggle With Depression — Says He Won't Seek Reelection

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin announced that he's halting his campaign to serve a third term in a Twitter thread and YouTube video released Wednesday night.

Bonin wrote in his Twitter thread that he needs time "to focus on health and wellness."

"I've struggled for years with depression," he wrote. "It's a constant companion, and often a heavy one. There are times when this job has made that easier, and times when it has made it more challenging. Instead of seeking another term, it's time for me to focus on health and wellness."

Today I announced I've decided not to seek reelection to the LA City Council.



This is a difficult, deeply personal decision, and I’ve wrestled with it for several days, but I’m confident it is the right choice for the right reasons. (thread)

https://t.co/SvCwNKOTa0 — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) January 27, 2022

Bonin's announcement comes a week after an effort to recall the Venice-area councilman from office fell short of making the ballot.

In an interview in November, Bonin said that recall was fueled by "people who have been battling me to stop homeless housing and homeless services on the westside for a very long time, backed up by some dark money donors and some right wing advisors."

He had previously faced backlash over efforts to reduce traffic fatalities through so-called "road diets" that reduce lanes and put in place other safety measures to curb speeding.

Bonin also recorded a video posted under the headline "A Very Personal Decision" that runs nearly 10 minutes. He explains his reasons for declining to seek reelection and his plans for the future. Watch it here: