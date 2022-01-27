Support for LAist comes from
Politics

LA City Councilmember Mike Bonin — Citing A Longtime Struggle With Depression — Says He Won't Seek Reelection

By  Nick Roman
Updated Jan 26, 2022 8:11 PM
Published Jan 26, 2022 6:16 PM
In a screenshot from a YouTube video titled 'A Very Personal Decision,' LA City Councilman Mike Bonin stands in a backyard wearing a blue jacket and lighter blue shirt. A trampoline with protective netting is in the yard behind him.
LA Councilman Mike Bonin announced on Twitter and a YouTube video that he won't seek reelection.
(Screenshot)
L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin announced that he's halting his campaign to serve a third term in a Twitter thread and YouTube video released Wednesday night.

Bonin wrote in his Twitter thread that he needs time "to focus on health and wellness."

"I've struggled for years with depression," he wrote. "It's a constant companion, and often a heavy one. There are times when this job has made that easier, and times when it has made it more challenging. Instead of seeking another term, it's time for me to focus on health and wellness."

Bonin's announcement comes a week after an effort to recall the Venice-area councilman from office fell short of making the ballot.

In an interview in November, Bonin said that recall was fueled by "people who have been battling me to stop homeless housing and homeless services on the westside for a very long time, backed up by some dark money donors and some right wing advisors."

He had previously faced backlash over efforts to reduce traffic fatalities through so-called "road diets" that reduce lanes and put in place other safety measures to curb speeding.

Bonin also recorded a video posted under the headline "A Very Personal Decision" that runs nearly 10 minutes. He explains his reasons for declining to seek reelection and his plans for the future. Watch it here:

