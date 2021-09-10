LA, Do You Want To Weigh In On Redistricting? Here's How

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Redistricting — the once-in-a-decade process to determine representation at all levels of government — is well-underway across California, including in the city of Los Angeles.

For months now, the Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission has been holding virtual meetings in each of the city’s 15 districts.

The goal? Hearing testimony about how Angelenos define their communities. Later this month, they’ll use that info to start drawing new district maps that will affect elections and the city council for the next decade.

Have thoughts on the matter?

How To Make Your Voice Heard

You can provide written testimony through a form on the commission’s website.

It’ll ask you to describe your community, its “relationship with the City and how it is affected by policy decisions made by the City Council.” You can even see the written comments your neighbors have already submitted .

If you’re more of a visual person, you can draw your own map of your community or what you think the districts should look like, using a tool called Distrctr.

Or if you’re the kind of person who likes to speak to commission members directly (well, on Zoom), you can attend the virtual citywide hearing on Saturday at 10 a.m. Here’s the agenda and flyer for that meeting.

And if you’re really bit by the redistricting bug: the city of Los Angeles isn’t the only entity redrawing its district lines informed by the ( delayed-due-to-the-pandemic) 2020 Census data : redistricting is also happening everywhere from LAUSD to the county and the state assembly, state senate, and congressional districts (including that congressional seat California is losing by the 2022 midterms).