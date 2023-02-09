Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Politics

LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit

By  Matt DangelantonioLarry Mantle  and Mike Roe
Published Feb 8, 2023 6:01 PM
Karen Bass, wearing a light blue suit jacket and blue blouse, stands at a podium with the city seal of Los Angeles. She is smiling and gripping the podium with both hands. Behind her is a floral arrangement with bursts of orange.
Karen Bass speaks after being sworn in as the 43rd mayor of the City of Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live on December 11, 2022.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass joins LAist’s radio show AirTalk each month. On Wednesday, she shared her thoughts on Kevin de León refusing to resign from the L.A. City Council, the city’s homelessness problem, and more.

On de León’s refusal to resign: “It has presented a challenge for our city, but it also raises a weakness in our charter. That there is basically nothing that the City Council, the mayor, the city attorney — none of us have any power to do anything about this. The only power is with the voters, and that’s a recall. I will say that he’s up for re-election next year, so the voters have two bites at the apple, but it does raise an issue: What happens if a member of the council is compromised? What authority does the council have to discipline or expel a member? And right now, pretty much the only power is if a member of the council is indicted.”

On homelessness on public transportation: “We’re looking at some best practices, especially at the end of the line. At night, there’s nowhere for people to go, and there needs to be services right there. But I absolutely saw it myself — when I was doing the [homeless] count, it was very early in the morning, and on the trains, I could see there were a number of people on the trains that were just waking up. And they clearly were sleeping on the train from the minute the train started up again.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Go deeper: Listen to the full interview to hear more of Mayor Bass’s thoughts on issues around homelessness, policing, and more, or listen to other segments from Wednesday’s AirTalk.

Most Read
Best of LAist
Related Stories