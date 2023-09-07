LA Ends Plans For Bulgari Luxury Hotel In Benedict Canyon

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

A proposal to build a luxury Bulrgari hotel in Benedict Canyon has been turned down by L.A. city officials due to environmental concerns.

On Sept. 6, L.A. City Planning Director Vincent Bertoni sent a letter to Gary Safady, the developer behind the controversial Bulgari Resort project, citing concerns that it would disturb over 800,000 square feet of natural vegetation and land surface.

“The Project would result in excavation of over 118,000 cubic yards of soil and removal of over 75 percent (849) of the site's protected trees and shrubs and over 90 percent (359) of the site's significant trees,” Bertoni wrote.

Protected and endangered species could also be affected.

The environmental impacts, Bertoni wrote, "are far greater than initially anticipated," adding that it violates the goals of the city's Community Plan for the area. And it is "contrary to related protections, policies, and studies for preservation of hillside areas, wildlife habitat, and ecological resources in ridgeline areas," he added.

Mike Gatto, Safady’s attorney, told LAist he now plans to sue the city on the grounds that the decision "was not based in law and was not grounded in sound public policy.”

He added that the local government was not following “proper procedures.”

The public, he said, should have been given the opportunity to weigh in on the project as part of the California Environmental Quality Act process.

“The CEQA process was ongoing and it was just about to go public and that’s when the City Council stepped in,” he said. “That is completely incorrect.”

Under CEQA, governmental officials are expected to weigh in on what is called the "Initial Study" to determine the environmental consequences of a developmental project, particularly if it's one that will physically change the landscape. Then after, they are also required to determine if an "Environmental Impact Report" is needed.

Gatto said the EIR was prepared, but "the public never got to see it."

According to the CEQA process, "The draft EIR must be released for public comment for at least 30 days but no more than 60 days, unless there are unusual circumstances." But the city planning department said the Benedict Canyon Project Draft EIR is still in production and requires technical studies and other analysis. But that work has been put on hold.

Gatto also said the development would bring jobs and commerce to the city.

“If the city could just use this technique to stop any project that might be unpopular or that wealthy people didn’t want in their neighborhood, then nothing will ever get built again in the city of Los Angeles,” he said.



The backstory

In 2018, the Department of Planning approved the process for the luxury hotel development in a residential area. But environmental groups, residents and Mayor Karen Bass have publicly opposed the project.

Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky — who represents Benedict Canyon in Council District 5 – was another staunch opponent of the project, bringing it in front of the council for a vote in August. The council’s decision: asking Bertoni to intervene .