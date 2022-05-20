Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Politics

LA Archdiocese Asks Villanueva Campaign To Nix Ad That Features The Sheriff Praying In A Local Church

By  Robert Garrova
Published May 20, 2022 2:25 PM
L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva, wearing a khaki shirt with epaulets and a dark tie, holds his left hand out, palm up, while standing at a podium during a news conference. He wears his badge over his heart along with several ribbons below that. A sheriff's patch is on his right sleeve and his nameplate is pinned over his right chest.
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has run afoul of the L.A. Archdiocese.
(Screenshot from Sheriff's Department Facebook video)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The Los Angeles Archdiocese is not happy about a controversial new campaign ad that features Sheriff Alex Villanueva inside a local church. The ad shows Villanueva pensively walking inside St. Alphonsus Church in East L.A.

Blue VGP text with partial red ballot extending from the top of the letter V
Voter Game Plan
Everything you need as you prep for the June 7 Primary Election — study our interactive voter guides, ask questions, print your ballot and more.
Learn More

The sheriff clasps his hands together in prayer as images of turmoil and unrest are projected onto stained glass windows and images of religious figures.

“Lord, give me the strength to protect the public from violent crime ... Give me the humility and patience to not let the naysayers discourage our brave women and men from serving with honor,” Villanueva says in the ad.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The Villanueva campaign did not respond to a request for comment, but told several news outlets that it was given permission to film in the church by the parish priest.

The Brief

But the Archdiocese says it was not properly informed either by the parish or the Villanueva campaign. According to Archdiocese policy, church property can not be used for candidates’ political campaigns.

In a statement, the Archdiocese says it “requested that the ad be taken down and was assured that it would be removed.”

The controversy around the ad comes as a Villanueva opponent has received considerable financial support, with the Katzenberg Family Trust donating $500,000 to an independent committee formed to back ex-Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna for sheriff. Luna has also been endorsed by The Los Angeles Times.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

According to campaign finance filings, $350,000 of that money has gone toward “online and TV advertising.”

Get our election guide: Who's Running For Sheriff And Why It Matters

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories