In An Unprecedented Move, Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas McCarthy And Other Republicans

In an unprecedented move, the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas for five House Republicans, including GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

All five had previously been asked to appear voluntarily and quickly refused.

In addition to McCarthy, the panel also subpoenaed GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

The committee did not issue a subpoena for Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who also refused to testify voluntarily. Court documents filed last month showed that members of the extremist Oath Keepers group were texting each other on Jan. 6 about the need to protect Jackson because he had "critical data to protect," but Jackson said he had never been in touch with the group.

"Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we're forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th," said Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. "We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done."

There is little history of a congressional committee issuing subpoenas for members of Congress. The move now escalates the war between House Republicans opposed to the investigation and the committee.

The panel's members have wrestled for months with the decision on whether to issue subpoenas for members, and had signaled they may not want to set such a precedent. This has been a concern for them, especially as the House could move into Republican hands next year and the GOP could look to return the favor through its own probes into President Biden's administration and other Democrats.

