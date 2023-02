Watch: President Biden's State of the Union Address And The Republican Response

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

President Biden is delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a speech that is expected to highlight the strength of the economy and past legislative wins on infrastructure, semiconductors and climate funding.

While Biden will likely call for action on guns and policing, the divided Congress he'll be speaking to makes it exceedingly unlikely that big legislative bills will pass-- other than must-pass debt ceiling and funding bills.

He'll also address top foreign policy issues like Russia's war in Ukraine and the economic and national security threat posed by China — a threat underscored by the recent the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by the U.S. over the Atlantic Ocean.

The address began at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Watch the replay

NPR is also offering a special bilingual broadcast of the address — presented in a mix of both Spanish and English. You can listen and watch here.

Following Biden's address, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response. Arizona Congressman Juan Ciscomani is also giving a Spanish-language response.

Tune In Live We'll be carrying NPR's live coverage of the State of the Union address in both English and en español, starting at 6 p.m. You can listen on LAist 89.3 (formerly KPCC) or at kpcc.org, or you can watch right here at laist.com.

What questions do you have about Southern California? Ask a Question