Herb Wesson Is Approved To Take Over CD 10 Seat
The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to appoint former member Herb Wesson to fill the 10th District seat.
He'll temporarily replace Mark Ridley-Thomas, who's been suspended on federal corruption charges. Councilmember Mike Bonin tried — but failed — to delay the vote.
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California and others filed a lawsuit late last week seeking to get Ridley-Thomas reinstated and block Wesson's appointment.
USC Professor Frank Zerunyan says the pending litigation could affect the appointment.
“To be honest, it's not going to change anything rushing this through. Because a court, as I said, can fashion an order that will dismantle all this anyway,” Zerunyan said.
The complaint alleges “the decision to suspend Ridley-Thomas contravenes the bedrock presumption of innocence guaranteed under California law.” Ridley-Thomas has denied wrongdoing.
The council is asking the city attorney and others for more information about the appointment process and details for holding a special election.