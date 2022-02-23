Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Politics

Herb Wesson Is Approved To Take Over CD 10 Seat

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Feb 22, 2022 5:20 PM
Herb Wesson, pictured from the chest and up, while he buttons his suit jacket. He's looking off to the side while two people (including suspended Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas) stand behind him.
Herb Wesson at the unveiling of Obama Boulevard on May 04, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.
(Leon Bennett
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to appoint former member Herb Wesson to fill the 10th District seat.

He'll temporarily replace Mark Ridley-Thomas, who's been suspended on federal corruption charges. Councilmember Mike Bonin tried — but failed — to delay the vote.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California and others filed a lawsuit late last week seeking to get Ridley-Thomas reinstated and block Wesson's appointment.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

USC Professor Frank Zerunyan says the pending litigation could affect the appointment.

The Brief

“To be honest, it's not going to change anything rushing this through. Because a court, as I said, can fashion an order that will dismantle all this anyway,” Zerunyan said.

The complaint alleges “the decision to suspend Ridley-Thomas contravenes the bedrock presumption of innocence guaranteed under California law.” Ridley-Thomas has denied wrongdoing.

The council is asking the city attorney and others for more information about the appointment process and details for holding a special election.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories