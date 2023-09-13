Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Civics & Democracy

Ex-Sheriff Villanueva Eyes Supervisor Seat

By  Yusra Farzan
Published Sep 13, 2023 10:30 AM
A view of Alex Villanueva, a man with a light skin tone, from the chest up as he speaks into a microphone. He's wearing a sheriff's department pin on his suit jacket.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to media during an election night party at Quiet Cannon in Montebello, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
(Trevor Stamp for LAist)
Support your source for local news!
In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

Former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is expected to announce his candidacy for a Board of Supervisors seat today. He wants to challenge incumbent Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents District 4.

Why now: In an interview with Fox 11’s Marla Tellez, Villanueva said he wants to run for Hahn's seat because “county government is responsible for the health, safety and welfare of all the county residents. In that regard, the board has failed miserably. All you have to do is look at the news every day, you are assaulted by images of violent crimes, smash and grab robberies, senseless wanton violence.”

The district: District 4, home to over 2 million people, covers the Palos Verdes Peninsula to Long Beach and the Gateway Cities.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The backstory: Villanueva once led the largest sheriff’s department in the nation, but it is also one plagued with troubles. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in 2021 launched a civil rights investigation into the agency to look into allegations of use of excessive force, retaliation and other issues.

Villanueva routinely attacked elected officials — including the supervisors — during his tenure as sheriff and even now. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday to call out Hahn’s politics.

Most Read
Best of LAist