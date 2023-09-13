Ex-Sheriff Villanueva Eyes Supervisor Seat

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

Former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is expected to announce his candidacy for a Board of Supervisors seat today. He wants to challenge incumbent Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents District 4.



Why now: In an interview with Fox 11’s Marla Tellez, Villanueva said he wants to run for Hahn's seat because “county government is responsible for the health, safety and welfare of all the county residents. In that regard, the board has failed miserably. All you have to do is look at the news every day, you are assaulted by images of violent crimes, smash and grab robberies, senseless wanton violence.”

The district: District 4, home to over 2 million people, covers the Palos Verdes Peninsula to Long Beach and the Gateway Cities.

The backstory: Villanueva once led the largest sheriff’s department in the nation, but it is also one plagued with troubles. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in 2021 launched a civil rights investigation into the agency to look into allegations of use of excessive force, retaliation and other issues.