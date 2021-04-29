Biden's Address To Congress, Annotated

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

"America is on the move again," President Biden said in his first joint address to Congress Wednesday night, remarks given amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."

The speech comes about 100 days into his presidency, and is being delivered to a Capitol chamber with reduced occupancy, as a result of the pandemic.

Biden is detailing his early accomplishments, and his newly unveiled American Families Plan.

Below the video player, NPR reporters are providing live fact checks and analysis of Biden's remarks. (You can also listen to NPR's live special coverage.)