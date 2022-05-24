After Mayor Resigns, Anaheim City Council To Debate Angels Stadium Deal — Here’s What We Know So Far

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned Monday amid an FBI probe and allegations that he shared privileged information with the Los Angeles Angels during ongoing negotiations to sell the stadium and adjoining property to the baseball team.

The Background

The investigation came to light through an FBI affidavit filed May 16 in Orange County Superior Court. Sidhu has not been charged with a crime.

A week before he resigned, the Anaheim City Council had called for him to step down. Sidhu, a Republican elected as Mayor of Anaheim in 2018, was up for re-election this year. Ballots for the June 7 election have already been mailed to registered voters.

The council is scheduled to meet this afternoon (Tuesday, May 24) to discuss how to move forward with the proposed sale of the stadium property.

We will have more from that meeting later.

Here’s what we know so far

According to an FBI affidavit, recorded conversations show that Sidhu intended to solicit campaign contributions in exchange for a favorable deal for the Angels. The affidavit also claims Sidhu attempted to “obstruct an Orange County Grand Jury inquiry into the Angel Stadium deal.”



Sidhu has not been charged with a crime. In an emailed statement, his lawyer, Paul S. Meyer said the former mayor "did not leak secret information in hopes of a political campaign contribution" and that "no closed session material, no secret information, was disclosed by the mayor."



On May 17 an Orange County Superior Court Judge put the proposed $320 million sale of the stadium property on hold due to the corruption investigation.



due to the corruption investigation. The Angels and owner Arte Moreno have given the city of Anaheim a June 14 deadline to close the deal.



The sale of the stadium property has previously come under scrutiny, with the state housing agency advising the Anaheim City Council not to approve the deal, claiming it did not initially meet affordable housing requirements. Stemming from the oversight of the housing agency, the city agreed to provide some $96 million for affordable housing.