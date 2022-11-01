Support for LAist comes from
Politics

Need A New Vote-By-Mail Ballot? The Deadline To Request Is Today, Nov. 1

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Nov 1, 2022 6:00 AM
A close up of dozens of gray and white ballot return envelopes in a mail tray.
Mail-in ballots in their envelopes await processing at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorders' mail-in ballot processing center at the Pomona Fairplex in 2020.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Before you read this story...
Topline:

The general election is next week, Nov. 8. But if you need a new vote-by-mail ballot, the deadline to ask for that in Los Angeles County is today, Nov. 1.

Why would I need a replacement? Maybe you filled in the wrong bubble and need to fix it. Or, maybe you accidentally took notes on it and want to start fresh. You can draw a single line across your mistakes and make corrections — but getting a replacement is also an option.

How do I ask for a new vote-by-mail ballot? Fill out the application on the L.A. County registrar’s website. It’s best to return the printed application in person at the L.A. County Registrar headquarters in Norwalk because of today’s deadline. Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or you can vote there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What if I miss the deadline? L.A. County is part of the Voter’s Choice Act, so you can still cast your ballot in person by visiting a vote center up to Election Day on Nov. 8. Find an L.A. County vote center near you.

Check out Voter Game Plan to learn more about casting your ballot.

