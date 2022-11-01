Need A New Vote-By-Mail Ballot? The Deadline To Request Is Today, Nov. 1

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The general election is next week, Nov. 8. But if you need a new vote-by-mail ballot, the deadline to ask for that in Los Angeles County is today, Nov. 1.

Why would I need a replacement? Maybe you filled in the wrong bubble and need to fix it. Or, maybe you accidentally took notes on it and want to start fresh. You can draw a single line across your mistakes and make corrections — but getting a replacement is also an option.

How do I ask for a new vote-by-mail ballot? Fill out the application on the L.A. County registrar’s website . It’s best to return the printed application in person at the L.A. County Registrar headquarters in Norwalk because of today’s deadline. Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or you can vote there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What if I miss the deadline? L.A. County is part of the Voter’s Choice Act , so you can still cast your ballot in person by visiting a vote center up to Election Day on Nov. 8. Find an L.A. County vote center near you .