Photos From Ukraine As Russia Invades

The world is watching as Russia invades Ukraine, with nearly 200,000 Russian troops previously positioned along the nation's borders, according to U.S. government officials.

These photos provide a glimpse into pieces of the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

Note: Some of these photos contain graphic imagery.

A man sits outside his destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. Russia's ground forces today crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said. (Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images)

Emmergency unit staff treat an injured man after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. (Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images)

The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead. Russian air strikes hit military facilities across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, triggering condemnation from Western leaders and warnings of massive sanctions. (Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images)

People stand around a damaged structure caused by a rocket on Feb. 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Chris McGrath / Getty Images Europe)

People queue to a petrol station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Feb. 24, 2022. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images)

A couple speaks with each other at a metro station in Kyiv early on Feb. 24, 2022. (Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images)

With contributions by Mike Roe.