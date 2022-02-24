Support for LAist comes from
News

Photos From Ukraine As Russia Invades

By LAist Staff
Published Feb 24, 2022 12:40 PM
Black smoke rises above a military airport. Low buildings are seen in the lower half of the photo, a large shadow over the lower right portion of the photo. There is smoke rising from other areas further away. The sky remains largely blue with some light clouds, other than the black smoke.
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine today with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.
(Aris Messinis
/
AFP via Getty Images)
The world is watching as Russia invades Ukraine, with nearly 200,000 Russian troops previously positioned along the nation's borders, according to U.S. government officials.

These photos provide a glimpse into pieces of the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

Note: Some of these photos contain graphic imagery.

A man kneels and holds his head as he looks down with a distraught expression on his face. A severely damaged car is behind him, with sticks and other dirt surrounding him. Another person has their back to the camera and wears a large Black jacket.
A man sits outside his destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. Russia's ground forces today crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said.
(Aris Messinis
/
AFP via Getty Images)
An older man with thinning gray hair has blood on his head and his arm. First aid workers attend to him in front of a truck, with puddles and another building in the background.
Emmergency unit staff treat an injured man after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.
(Aris Messinis
/
AFP via Getty Images)
A rocket juts through the ceiling into the floor, rubble around the room. It's a small room with a bed on the left, a heater below a window with plants sitting in the window pane, and a desk with a computer on the right, as well as a TV in the foreground, and various framed items on the walls, along with a speaker hung up near the ceiling. Light shines in through the window.
The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead. Russian air strikes hit military facilities across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, triggering condemnation from Western leaders and warnings of massive sanctions.
(Sergey Bobok
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Rubble and shattered glass on the ground, a broken glass pane on the left, a street further to the left. Some people walk in the background; a young man in a red jacket is in the front right, looking at his phone.
People stand around a damaged structure caused by a rocket on Feb. 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels.
(Chris McGrath
/
Getty Images Europe)
Numerous cars lined up leading into a gas station, gray skies above. A blue and yellow taxi is seen going the other direction in the lower left. A man in a white car to the right has his window partially down and is looking out.
People queue to a petrol station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Feb. 24, 2022.
(Yuriy Dyachyshyn
/
AFP via Getty Images)
A man puts his arms on a woman in the lower left of the photo, holding her close. They stand in front of a yellow, metal, and stone column. They each wear dark jackets; her eyes look intense/concerned. A subway train is seen on the left, people walking down the platform to the right.
A couple speaks with each other at a metro station in Kyiv early on Feb. 24, 2022.
(Daniel Leal
/
AFP via Getty Images)
With contributions by Mike Roe.

