We Explain L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Pee-Wee Herman Creator Paul Reubens Dies At 70

By Jennifer Vanasco | NPR
Published Jul 31, 2023 11:55 AM
A man with light skin tone and short dark hair is being interviewed. He has a small smile on his face.
Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016, in New York City. Reubens died on July 30, 2023, at the age of 70.
(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America)
Actor Paul Reubens — best known as the character Pee-wee Herman — died Sunday of cancer. He was 70.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read a statement on his Instagram. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit."


The story of "a guy and his bike" made a cultural splash when the film Pee-wee's Big Adventure — directed by Tim Burton — premiered in 1985. Suddenly, a raft of childhood phrases were everywhere:


I know you are but what am I? I know you are but what am I?

That's my name! Don't wear it out!

Reubens created Pee-wee in 1977, as a member of the Los Angeles improvisational group The Groundlings. And the character went on to have a long life in a stage and TV show before the film.

Pee-wee's childish but big-hearted antics became beloved — but Reubens himself was more troubled. In 1991 he pleaded no contest to indecent exposure in an adult movie theater; about a decade later, he pleaded guilty to possessing an obscene image of a minor. His reputation as a sweet, children's performer never recovered.

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.
