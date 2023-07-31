Pee-Wee Herman Creator Paul Reubens Dies At 70

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Actor Paul Reubens — best known as the character Pee-wee Herman — died Sunday of cancer. He was 70.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read a statement on his Instagram. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit."



The story of "a guy and his bike" made a cultural splash when the film Pee-wee's Big Adventure — directed by Tim Burton — premiered in 1985. Suddenly, a raft of childhood phrases were everywhere:



I know you are but what am I? I know you are but what am I?

That's my name! Don't wear it out!

Reubens created Pee-wee in 1977, as a member of the Los Angeles improvisational group The Groundlings. And the character went on to have a long life in a stage and TV show before the film.

Pee-wee's childish but big-hearted antics became beloved — but Reubens himself was more troubled. In 1991 he pleaded no contest to indecent exposure in an adult movie theater; about a decade later, he pleaded guilty to possessing an obscene image of a minor. His reputation as a sweet, children's performer never recovered.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.