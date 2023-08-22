Patients Evacuated At White Memorial Hospital Following Power Outage

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

A power outage at Adventist White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights forced 241 patients to be evacuated overnight.

What we know: The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm that went off at Adventist White Memorial Hospital. When they arrived, they found the hospital in a complete blackout.

Margaret Stewart with LAFD said that of the 241 patients, 28 of them were deemed critical and moved to a nearby hospital. The rest were deemed non-critical and were moved to other nearby facilities on the hospital campus. Among those evacuated were mothers and infants.

The main hospital building was running on three backup generators when one of them failed, according to the hospital's president John Raffoul.

Raffoul said those generators were supposed to last for three days. They were being used after an initial power outage that occurred Monday at 3 a.m. during the height of Tropical Storm Hilary.

What's next: An emergency generator was sent over to replace the failed one and power the main hospital. The cause of the power generator failure is under investigation.

