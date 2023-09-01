New Designs For Colorado Street Bridge Are Aimed At Keeping People Safe
The City of Pasadena has unveiled several designs for permanent barriers along the Colorado Street Bridge, and they want the public's help in refining these concepts.
The iconic bridge, towering 150 feet above the Arroyo Seco, was said to be the world's tallest concrete bridge when it opened in 1913.
In the years since, it's earned the more macabre distinction as the site of a number of suicides — in one widely reported figure, more than 150 people have made the fatal leap. About half of them took place during the Great Depression.
Why now
An unusually high wave of suicides and attempts in 2017 prompted the city to install 10-foot tall mesh fencing at each of the bridge's 20 alcoves.
A year later, after police spent 13 hours talking down a would-be jumper over Labor Day weekend, then-city manager Steve Mermell ordered the entire 1,400-foot span of the bridge to be fenced.
“It’s going to be very unattractive," the mayor at the time, Terry Tornek, told Pasadena Now. Still, he said, "[w]e need to take action."
If you or someone you know is in crisis and need immediate help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or go here for online chat.
Find 5 Action Steps for helping someone who may be suicidal, from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Six questions to ask to help assess the severity of someone's suicide risk, from the Columbia Lighthouse Project.
To prevent a future crisis, here's how to help someone make a safety plan.
And ever since, the city has been on the lookout for a permanent design that's both practical and tasteful.
Check out the 4 designs
Earlier this week, the city unveiled a number of designs that are under consideration.
Design #1: Canted webmesh
Design #2: Vertical cables
Design #3: Vertical picket
Design #4A and #4B: Vertical webmesh with shorter or taller light posts
For more information about the Colorado Street Bridge barrier project, go here.
How to weigh in
If you'd like to be part of the discussion, you can submit your thoughts using this city survey by Sept. 10.
"From information that we gather from that, we're going to be further developing those preliminary design concepts and then presenting them back to the community, probably in October," said Hayden Melbourn, a principal engineer with Pasadena's Department of Public Works.
Melbourn said the hope is for the city council to settle on a permanent new look by early 2024, after additional rounds of input from different city commissions and from the public.
An LAist review finds 274 units, partially paid for by the voter-approved bond measure Proposition HHH, have sat empty for more than 60 days.