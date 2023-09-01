New Designs For Colorado Street Bridge Are Aimed At Keeping People Safe

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

The City of Pasadena has unveiled several designs for permanent barriers along the Colorado Street Bridge, and they want the public's help in refining these concepts.

The iconic bridge, towering 150 feet above the Arroyo Seco, was said to be the world's tallest concrete bridge when it opened in 1913.

In the years since, it's earned the more macabre distinction as the site of a number of suicides — in one widely reported figure, more than 150 people have made the fatal leap. About half of them took place during the Great Depression.

Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena at sunset with snow covered mountains in the distance (Jim Brown/Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Why now

An unusually high wave of suicides and attempts in 2017 prompted the city to install 10-foot tall mesh fencing at each of the bridge's 20 alcoves.

A year later, after police spent 13 hours talking down a would-be jumper over Labor Day weekend, then-city manager Steve Mermell ordered the entire 1,400-foot span of the bridge to be fenced.

“It’s going to be very unattractive," the mayor at the time, Terry Tornek, told Pasadena Now. Still, he said, "[w]e need to take action."

And ever since, the city has been on the lookout for a permanent design that's both practical and tasteful.

Historic Colorado Boulevard Bridge in Pasadena with sunset sky. (trekandshoot/Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Check out the 4 designs

Earlier this week, the city unveiled a number of designs that are under consideration.

Design #1: Canted webmesh

Design #1: the canted webmesh (Courtesy of City of Pasadena)

Design #1: The canted webmesh. (Courtesy of City of Pasadena)

Design #2: Vertical cables

Design #2: Vertical cables (Courtesy of City of Pasadena)

Design #2: Vertical cables (Courtesy of City of Pasadena)

Design #3: Vertical picket

Design #3: Vertical picket (Courtesy of City of Pasadena)

Design #3: Vertical picket (Courtesy of City of Pasadena)

Design #4A and #4B: Vertical webmesh with shorter or taller light posts

Design #4A and 4B: Vertical webmesh, with taller or shorter light posts (Courtesy of City of Pasadena)

Design #4A and 4B: Vertical webmesh (Courtesy of City of Pasadena)

For more information about the Colorado Street Bridge barrier project, go here.

How to weigh in

If you'd like to be part of the discussion, you can submit your thoughts using this city survey by Sept. 10.

"From information that we gather from that, we're going to be further developing those preliminary design concepts and then presenting them back to the community, probably in October," said Hayden Melbourn, a principal engineer with Pasadena's Department of Public Works.

Melbourn said the hope is for the city council to settle on a permanent new look by early 2024, after additional rounds of input from different city commissions and from the public.

Mental health resources