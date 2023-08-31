OC Firefighters Raise Money For Maui Colleagues Who Lost Their Homes

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Orange County firefighters have raised $125,000 to help 17 Maui firefighters who lost their homes in the recent wildfires.

They said they've already distributed $80,000 dollars, with another $45,000 expected to be delivered this week.

Several of the Maui firefighters were on duty saving structures, protecting people, or treating burn patients when their own homes burned, said Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi.

"They've been through the worst devastation," Concialdi said. "I've been to some major fires, and this fire is by far worse for the loss of life. At least 115 people died in this fire."

Support network

Ethan Frederick is a firefighter paramedic with the Orange County Fire Authority. But before that, he was a firefighter in Maui, where he formed a strong bond with colleagues and the community.

"It hit home a lot when this happened 'cause I know how great a people they are and how much love and care they have for each other," he said. "Just 'cause now I'm in a different department in a different state, none of that goes away."

Frederick, Concialdi and two others flew out over the weekend with cash, gift cards and support. Concialdi said he arrived with $20,000, which he raised with the OCFA and the Benevolent Association.

That money quickly grew to $30,000. Then the Orange County Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund came through with a $50,000 check, and the Montecito Fire Department nearly matched it.



The road to recovery

Frederick said the love and resiliency from the community has been powerful. But the main goal is to maintain help through financial and emotional support because the recovery is going to be a long road for everybody.

"The financial help is awesome, but that's only going to fill a void," he said. "These guys lost everything, not just the firefighters, the entire community. From here on out, we're just going to continue that support."

You can help by donating visiting the the Orange County Fire Authority Benevolent Association.