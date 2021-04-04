Kids Seek Pandemic Mental Health Support On Social Media Apps

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

After a year of lockdown and remote schooling, young people are reporting growing levels of depression, stress, and anxiety.

Many teens have been turning to social media apps such as Twitter and TikTok in search of community.

Clinical psychologist Danielle Ramo, Senior Director of Research at Hopelab, said that for some kids, the apps serve as a way to find resources, connection and support.

“They tried to find others who were experiencing similar health or mental health issues as they were,” she said. “That suggests that there is a desire to find connection –– to feel like they're not in this alone.”

Social media can be a source of support, but it can also harm teens' mental health. Ramo said parents should always monitor digital content and be on the lookout for warning signs, such as sudden anxiety or withdrawal, or severe mood swings.