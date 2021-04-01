AAPI Mental Health Experts On How To Process The Trauma of Anti-Asian Hate

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

For some, the attacks on Asian Americans have led some to put up their guard, buying pepper spray and taking self-defenese courses.

Others have channeled their anger into volunteering for community organizations and raising money for targets of hate incidents.

Still others have struggled with anxiety and despair.

In the face of collective trauma that many Asian Americans are sharing, LAist reached out to five mental health experts for advice on how to process the rise in anti-Asian racist acts nationwide.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.