Mars Disappears Behind The Moon Tonight. How To Check It Out

Topline:

The planet Mars is expected to disappear behind the moon at around 8:30 p.m. tonight (Jan. 30) and re-emerge on the other side an hour later. The Griffith Observatory is streaming the event on YouTube.

Wait, what is this? This kind of lunar event is called an occultation, when a planet completely disappears behind the moon and reappears on the other side, according to the Griffith Observatory.

How you can see it: Griffith Observatory won't be offering any onsite telescopic viewings of the phenomenon, but you can still stream it live on its YouTube channel or watch below!

The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., with the red dot that is Mars expected to slide behind the moon at 8:36 p.m. According to the observatory, if skies are clear, Southern California will be in a prime position to view it with the naked eye.

In case you wondered, Griffith Observatory says: "It is safe to view an occultation without any eye protection. You do not need a telescope to see an occultation though telescopes or binoculars may enhance the view. Just go outside and look up to the south."