Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Mars Disappears Behind The Moon Tonight. How To Check It Out

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Jan 30, 2023 12:21 PM
This is a picture of the Earth and the moon in space. On a black background, in the lower left corner is Earth, half-illuminated. In the upper right corner is a small white sphere, which is the moon.
Earth and the moon, acquired by the HiRISE camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
(Christophe Simon
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The planet Mars is expected to disappear behind the moon at around 8:30 p.m. tonight (Jan. 30) and re-emerge on the other side an hour later. The Griffith Observatory is streaming the event on YouTube.

Wait, what is this? This kind of lunar event is called an occultation, when a planet completely disappears behind the moon and reappears on the other side, according to the Griffith Observatory.

How you can see it: Griffith Observatory won't be offering any onsite telescopic viewings of the phenomenon, but you can still stream it live on its YouTube channel or watch below!

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., with the red dot that is Mars expected to slide behind the moon at 8:36 p.m. According to the observatory, if skies are clear, Southern California will be in a prime position to view it with the naked eye.

In case you wondered, Griffith Observatory says: "It is safe to view an occultation without any eye protection. You do not need a telescope to see an occultation though telescopes or binoculars may enhance the view. Just go outside and look up to the south."

Related Stories