Thanks, Storms! Tax Day For Most Californians Is Now Oct. 16

If you live in California and haven’t done your taxes yet, you may be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Most of California's counties — including Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties — do not have to file by the April 18 deadline. That's because our winter storms, which included flooding, landslides and mudslides were were severe enough to be federally declared disasters dozens of the states' 58 counties.



What’s the new deadline?

October 16. The relief is offered automatically to anyone with addresses on file with the IRS in a designated disaster area. This includes individual income tax returns, various business returns and returns of tax-exempt organizations.

How do I know if I’m included?

You can check out the areas on this IRS relief list . Whenever the Federal Emergency Management Agency declares a disaster, those places are entitled to a longer filing and payment window.

And here's a list of the California counties included:



Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Del Norte

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Humboldt

Imperial

Inyo

Kern

Kings

Lake

Los Angeles

Madera

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Mono

Monterey

Napa

Nevada

Orange

Placer

Plumas

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Francisco

San Joaquin

San Mateo

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Sierra

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Trinity

Tulare

Tuolumne

Yuba

What if I live outside one of these areas?

If you live elsewhere, you may still get a delayed deadline if you meet certain conditions. For example, if your tax records are inside the declared area, or your tax preparer is and they can’t file for you. You’ll have to call the IRS Disaster Hotline at 866-562-5227 and explain your situation. Make sure to have the correct FEMA Disaster Number for the area on hand.