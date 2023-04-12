Thanks, Storms! Tax Day For Most Californians Is Now Oct. 16
If you live in California and haven’t done your taxes yet, you may be able to breathe a sigh of relief.
Most of California's counties — including Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties — do not have to file by the April 18 deadline. That's because our winter storms, which included flooding, landslides and mudslides were were severe enough to be federally declared disasters dozens of the states' 58 counties.
What’s the new deadline?
October 16. The relief is offered automatically to anyone with addresses on file with the IRS in a designated disaster area. This includes individual income tax returns, various business returns and returns of tax-exempt organizations.
How do I know if I’m included?
You can check out the areas on this IRS relief list. Whenever the Federal Emergency Management Agency declares a disaster, those places are entitled to a longer filing and payment window.
And here's a list of the California counties included:
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Del Norte
- El Dorado
- Fresno
- Glenn
- Humboldt
- Imperial
- Inyo
- Kern
- Kings
- Lake
- Los Angeles
- Madera
- Mariposa
- Mendocino
- Merced
- Mono
- Monterey
- Napa
- Nevada
- Orange
- Placer
- Plumas
- Sacramento
- San Benito
- San Bernardino
- San Francisco
- San Joaquin
- San Mateo
- San Luis Obispo
- Santa Barbara
- Santa Clara
- Santa Cruz
- Sierra
- Sonoma
- Stanislaus
- Trinity
- Tulare
- Tuolumne
- Yuba
What if I live outside one of these areas?
If you live elsewhere, you may still get a delayed deadline if you meet certain conditions. For example, if your tax records are inside the declared area, or your tax preparer is and they can’t file for you. You’ll have to call the IRS Disaster Hotline at 866-562-5227 and explain your situation. Make sure to have the correct FEMA Disaster Number for the area on hand.
-
Edward Bronstein died in March 2020 while officers were forcibly taking a blood sample after his detention.
-
Many of K-pop's greatest acts are actually comprised of people who grew up outside of Korea. Among them? The guys from Solid, who were L.A. originals.
-
The multi-family homes were red tagged by authorities late Wednesday.
-
Auf Wiedersehen, Alpine Village. Shop Owners Pack Up On Notice That Longtime German American Hub Is ClosingShop owners got 30-day notices to vacate this week but said the new owners reached out to extend that another 30 days. This comes after its weekly swap meet permanently shut down earlier this month.
-
Southern California's Snow-Capped Mountains Are Beautiful. Here's Where To Maximize The View (And Snap A Great Picture)It's been many, many years since we saw this much snow in our mountains. Going up there right now isn't safe, but here are some places where you can enjoy the view and snap a pic.
-
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.