Your Guide To The Orange County Marathon: Road Closures, Maps, Spectator Tips
The O.C. Marathon takes place this Sunday as runners journey from Newport Beach to Costa Mesa over the 26.2-mile course. The marathon is sold out — but if you’re running in it, want to cheer runners on, or want to avoid getting anywhere near it, we’ve got everything you need to know. Read on for maps, street closures, and more.
Route map
Held each year on the first Sunday in May, this could be a fun one for speed fans. Both the full and half-marathons this weekend are “net downhill” — there are hills, but runners will finish more than 100 feet lower than they started.
It’s one of three marathons that make up the “Beach Cities Challenge,” which also includes the Long Beach and Surf City marathons.
Here’s the full marathon route map:
You can also see video of the course here:
Road closures
Street closures start at 4 a.m. Sunday in the marathon’s host cities: Newport Beach, Santa Ana, and Costa Mesa. The streets should all be reopened by 3 p.m., according to the race’s organizers.
You can read more of the specific local closure details — including handouts for specific neighborhoods — as well as suggestions for alternate routes on the O.C. Marathon’s website.
Watching the race
If you want to be a spectator and you’re arriving before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, race organizers recommend taking the 405 to the 55 South, then exiting on Fair Drive and turning right.
If you’re coming after that, you still take the 405 to the 55, but then:
- Exit Victoria/22nd Street
- Turn left on 22nd
- Turn left on Newport Boulevard
- Turn left on Fair Drive
More race options
There’s also a 5K taking place Saturday evening, as well as a half-marathon version of the run also taking place Sunday morning. Find details on the 5K here, and for the half-marathon here.
And if you didn’t get an entry for this year’s marathon, don’t worry — you’ve got 12 months to prepare for next year’s.
