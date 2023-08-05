The Comic-Con For Cat People Is Here

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

More than 10,000 cat lovers are expected to descend on Pasadena this weekend for the annual CatCon.

Founded in 2015, the so-called “Comic-Con For Cat People” is the brainchild of entertainment writer-turned-Team Cat advocate Susan Michals.

"Everybody thought that cat people were all old cat lady hoarder and spinster types," Michals said, adding that Eleanor Abernathy from The Simpsons is a prime example. "What I found is that there was a much younger demo that was not being served."

That ephipany came to Michals in 2014, when she curated a cat art show in L.A. More than 4,000 people showed up to see it, according to Michals.

"It was young, it was hip, it was trendy. It was hungry for information about cats and things for cat people. So I thought, you know what I need to do? I need to go broader. And that's how CatCon was born," Michals said.

The inaugural CatCon took place in Downtown L.A. and relocated to roomier digs at the Convention Center in Pasadena in 2017. The event has grown alongside an explosion in pet spending in the country, from $60.28 billion to $136.8 billion between 2015 and 2022, according to the trade group American Pet Products Association.

Cat ownership, according to the same group, now clocks at 46.5 million households.

CatCon WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6 WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena. COST: $45 general admission, $75 weekend pass, $150 VIP pass, children under 12 free. INFO: catconworldwide.com.

But it's not exactly news to the folks at CatCon.

"We've grown from 63 exhibitors in 2015 to 200 this year, and what people bring is a combination of products for cats and for cat people," said Michals.

Here are some highlights from this year's convention.



Karma Is A Cat

Last year, CatCon made news with an art show dedicated to Nicolas Cage.

This year's encore focuses on another equally famous and proud cat owner.

"We have an amazing exhibition called, "Karma Is A Cat" art show, which is an homage to Taylor Swift as a cat icon and cat owner," said Michals.

The artworks are for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charities.



Internet Famous Cats

Which earthly beings haven't devoted countless hours scrolling through social media for worthy cat pics?

And some of Internet's most famous cat-fluencers are at CatCon, including Merlin The Mad Ragdoll, Sponge Cake, and Scottish Fold.

The Products

Last year, Americans spent nearly $40 billion on vet care and products. There are plenty of those at this year's CatCon.

"We have tech companies [offering] the latest in cat tech — trackers or litter boxes that can track if your cat is sick," Michals said.

"One of the things that's a growing industry is cat probiotics and cat holistic products. The Two Crazy Cat Ladies are going to be talking about how you can improve your cat health. Imagine sort of Eastern medicine meets probiotics, but for the four-legged set," Michals said.