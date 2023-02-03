NASCAR Opens Stock Car Season With Clash At LA Coliseum

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

For a second year in a row, NASCAR is opening its season with a takeover of the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Expo Park takes place Sunday, airing live on Fox starting at 5 p.m.



The prep: Crews have spent the last several weeks covering USC's home football field with a paved three-lane track to put on a race and show. Qualifying races start Saturday afternoon after a fan track walk.

The music: On Sunday, there will be heat races and final qualifying, followed by a concert featuring Cypress Hill. After the race starts at 5 p.m., there's still more music: a race break performance by Wiz Khalifa.

The track: It's a short track, with the 27 competitors making 150 laps to cover about 37 miles.