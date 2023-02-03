Support for LAist comes from
NASCAR Opens Stock Car Season With Clash At LA Coliseum

By  Susanne Whatley
Published Feb 3, 2023 3:51 PM
Several race cars are seen coming toward the camera on an asphalt track, set in the middle of Los Angeles Coliseum — in the background, the stands of the stadium are seen, with stone arches behind and a blue sky above.
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, paces the field prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2022.
(Chris Graythen
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

For a second year in a row, NASCAR is opening its season with a takeover of the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Expo Park takes place Sunday, airing live on Fox starting at 5 p.m.

The prep: Crews have spent the last several weeks covering USC's home football field with a paved three-lane track to put on a race and show. Qualifying races start Saturday afternoon after a fan track walk.

The music: On Sunday, there will be heat races and final qualifying, followed by a concert featuring Cypress Hill. After the race starts at 5 p.m., there's still more music: a race break performance by Wiz Khalifa.

The track: It's a short track, with the 27 competitors making 150 laps to cover about 37 miles.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

