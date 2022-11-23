Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

What a year, right? And now that the holidays are upon us, it’s time to start thinking about gifts.

We get it! Shopping for gifts can be an overwhelming experience and hard regarding genre and niche-specific gifts, whether for a friend, family member, or even a host gift when you don't want to show up empty-handed at your local holiday soiree.

Look, you don’t want to show up empty-handed, so so we’ve put together another fantastic gift guide with some of the best local food-centric gift ideas perfect for your family member or loved one.

From apple brandy wine to oyster knives, you are bound to find something special for that person you know who lives, breathes, drinks, and eats food. there’s something for everyone to choose from.

Good Luck Wine Club

( Courtesy Good Luck Wine )

Give the gift of two or four bottles of wine a month from Pasadena-based Good Luck. Being the only functioning winery (Vin de California) in Pasadena means, they know how to pick a good wine. The membership also gives you a discount of 10% online and in-store and comes with many other cool perks.

MORE INFO:

Pippin Pommeau Gift Set

(Courtesy Benny Boy Brewing )

Give the gift of 1-year-old aged apple brandy brought to you by Benny Boy Brewing, located in Lincoln Heights. The style of the brandy originates from Normandy, France but is made with pippin holiday apples are grown right here in California. It's an excellent gift for some looking to imbibe in a lovely cup of jolly and toast to your sense yourself in honor of hyper regionalism.

MORE INFO:

Coffee Subscription from Trinity CBC Coffee Roasters

(Courtesy of Trinity Coffee CBC)

Running out of coffee is the worst, so why not give the gift that will always put a smile on the face of your loved one when they take the first sip every morning We’ve been fans of Trinity’s roasts for a long time, who sources their beans from Latin America, Africa, and Asia, meaning there’s always something new to try. We love owner Paul Bobadilla's curated aesthetic of Chicano Lowrider energy mixed with the L.A. Harbor he calls home. It's distinctly Los Angeles for anyone who loves their coffee.

MORE INFO:

Light + Dark Roast Oolong Flight from Three Gems Tea

Three Gems Tea, a female Asian-owned tea company, offers this perfect starting set with their trio of oolong varietals such as Golden Osmanthus, Bug Bitten White Tip, or people in your life who are looking to up their tea game and Smoked Cassia Rock. The cool-looking box is perfect for bringing to a party and slipping under a tree without them ever knowing.

MORE INFO:

Genghis Cohen Cap

(Courtesy Genghis Cohen )

The East Coast meets West Coast Chinese American restaurant that has captured the hearts of the Fairfax adjacent population, making it a go-to for "New York" style eggrolls and honey walnut shrimp. That being said, can you get more L.A. than a Genghis Cohen cap in Dodger blue? This hypebeast-approved that pays homage to the boys in blue is almost a no-brainer for any fly-looking Angeleno. Of course, it also comes in purple and gold, and we are also really digging their black long-sleeve tees, perfect for those chilly SoCal nights.

MORE INFO:

In-N-Out Sweatpants

(Courtesy In-N-Out)

Speaking of keeping it warm, for the one in your life whose love of a particular SoCal burger chain knows no bounds, perhaps get them the swag-iest pants to prove it. Stay cozy in these fit-looking sweatpants in black, or try them in tie-dye green for the extra stylistic adventurous. Don't forget to check out the footwear section there if you really want to go the extra mile in the name of Double Double.

MORE INFO:

Langer’s Dodgers-Style #19 Shirt

(Courtesy Langer's)

If you want to represent L.A. in one of the most #iykyk ways possible, look no further than the Doggers t-shirt from Langer’s known for its famous #19 hot pastrami on rye. You will be repping the home team and paying homage to one of Los Angeles's best sandwiches that can be found at the McArtuhtur Park institution.

MORE INFO:

Konbi LA Egg Socks

(Courtesy Konbi )

Who says getting socks for a gift is lame? Especially when they are from the iconic LA-based Japanese egg salad sandwich makers. These green toes and heeled joints would look stellar on anyone who loves to flaunt their love of the deliciously fluffy egg salad between two pieces of bread that has captured the hearts of many. Bonus: Konbi donates all the profits to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, AL, which is in the hometown of one of its founders.

MORE INFO:

Sambal Evie, By Cash Only Collective

(Courtesy Cash Only Collective )

“This is not your grocery store sambal!” is that tagline for those looking for a little bit more of a flavor punch when it comes to the famous chili garlic sauce. The Indonesian staple would make the perfect gift for any Southern California tablescape. Featuring a medium spice level with a bit of funk mixed from belcan, aka prawn sauce, so you know they mean business, so business must be good!

MORE INFO:

Holiday Tripple Threat from Fly By Jing

(Courtesy Fly By Jing)

For the spiced-obsessed, Fly By Jing offers a trio of Szechuan sauces for those who want extra heat to their meals. From their all-natural Sichuan chili crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala spice mix. It’s a perfect gift for those looking to experiment more with flavors but can do so one drizzle or sprinkle at a time.

MORE INFO

Magic Pizza Dust

(Courtesy Lupa Cotta )

Probably just as good as fairy dust, but for pizza! Let's be honest, which is going to come in more handy? Grab a container from Lupa Cotta, the nomadic pizza business known for the stellar catered pizza dinners on IG. The spice promises to go the extra mile on not just pizza but also steak, eggs, and anything else you want!

MORE INFO:

Masala Trio, Diaspora Co.

(Courtesy Diaspora)

If someone in your life is looking to dive deeper into the wondrous world of masala spice, then this is the perfect gift brought to us by some of our favorite female-owned spice purveyors, who source 30 single-origin spices from 150 farms across India and Sri Lanka. Switch between gram masala, biryani, and tandoori to widen your flavor palette for this particular trio.

MORE INFO:

Monthly Botana Box From El Machete

(Courtesy El Machete)

Do you have any serious heat seekers in your life? How does a subscription service of quality freshly made salsas, hot sauce, and tortilla chips sound? It’s the perfect gift for someone always looking for some extra flavor in life. We love that El Macheteis locally made and always fresh. A mainstay at the Hollywood and Mar Vista farmers markets, it’s a great bountiful gift combination with pretty much everything you could want.

MORE INFO:

Oyster Knife from Broad Street Oyster Co.

(Courtesy Board Street Oyster)

A good oyster knife is like a magic key that unlocks a world of beautiful bivalves and so why now get one with a logo from one of LA’s most reputable seafood houses in the southland? Whether chilling at home or kicking it on the shore, this handy tool will ensure you are always prepared to shuck with the best. There are no excuses when it comes to you and your oyster. We are also pretty smitten with their T&C Surf-inspired OG Malibu tee, which makes sense coming from the mind of the founder of Broad Street Oyster Co. Christopher Tompkins, who resembles a surfer version of a young Santa who clearly understood the assignment. That said if you find yourself picking up gifts in person at one location downtown or. Malibu, and while you are there, stop in for a lobster roll.

MORE INFO

Caffeine & Burritos Ceramic Mug

( Courtesy COFAX)

There’s something to be said about a good novelty mug that will make you smile early in the morning when you take that first sip of your freshly brewed cup of coffee. Created by fine folks at Cofax, it is a great reminder that coffee is best consumed along with a burrito. No surprise, given how seriously they take their breakfast burritos which are considered some of the best in all of Los Angeles.

MORE INFO:

Seasonal Mixed Fruit Box from Rincon Tropics

(Courtesy Rincon Tropics )

Nothing says more that you care about a friend or a loved one than a box full of seasonal produce grown outside Santa Barabra. This mix features different boxes of exotic fruits such as passionfruit, satsuma mandarins, Bearss limes, pineapple guavas, finger limes, lemons, and dragonfruit (based on availability). Rincon promises their fruit will be picked at peak freshness, so that might mean you get one more than others listed above, but it’s guaranteed to be great no matter what.

MORE INFO:

Vista Insulated Lunch Bag by Chifa

( Courtesy Chifa)

With some of us having to return to the office these days, who among us isn’t in need of a reusable insulated lunch bag from the Chinese Peruvian eastside hot spot Chifa? It’s the perfect reminder to bring those leftovers for lunch the next day when heading into the office or the field. Whether your New Years' resolution is to spend money on lunch or not, you can still bring your time to do it in style.

MORE INFO:

Corn Flakes Ornament from Wine and Eggs

(Courtesy Wine and Eggs)

Have you got a cereal fanatic who loves a bit of holiday decor? Or maybe who wants to capture a bit of whimsy pop-art inspired decor to their tree decoration. This is the perfect gift for someone who loves a little bit of cheeky pizzazz.

MORE INFO:

