LA River’s Newest Bike Path Helps Connect A 51-Mile Master Plan

The Los Angeles River Bike Path just got longer.

The 1.5 mile-long expansion in Canoga Park runs in the area of Owensmouth and Mason Avenue, making it a safe way for Angelenos to explore the river away from traffic.

Bob Blumenfield, the L.A. city council member who represents the third district, described the river as “an incredible resource” and said projects such as this one can bring the waterway to its full potential.

“The L.A. river is a great example of an underutilized space that can be transformed into something truly spectacular,” Blumenfield said.

The addition begins behind Canoga Park High School at an area known as the headwaters of the L.A. River — where the Bell Creek and Arroyo Calabasas Creek waters converge. The path heads east over De Soto Avenue and connects along the river to the stretch on Mason Avenue and Vanowen Street.

The newest section was funded through a $6 million grant from the California Active Transportation Program . The project’s next phase is planned from Vanalden to Balboa in the Sepulveda Basin area.

The extensions are part of an overall effort to create a bike path that spans 51 miles, from Canoga Park down to Long Beach. There are a myriad of paths that aren’t connected right now, including the Long Beach-Vernon area and the Glendale Narrows-Elysian Valley section.

Blumenfield said the addition isn’t only important for recreational use. The path can help people navigate to schools, such as Cal State Northridge, and commute safely to nearby Metro stations.

“This bike way is for the community,” Blumenfield said. “There's lots of ways that this path adds to the overall mobility map for folks who are taking bikes.”