LA Marathon 2021: Here Are All The Street And Freeway Closures This Weekend

By  Lita Martinez
Published Nov 5, 2021 1:51 PM
L.A. MARATHON 2021 MAP
Map of the 36th Annual Los Angeles Marathon
(UnifiedLA
/
Facebook)
If you're trying to get around town this Sunday during the L.A. Marathon, you may want to think ahead.

Angelenos can expect to navigate multiple road and freeway ramp closures along the 26.2 mile route starting from 3 a.m. Sunday, with some that could last as long as 5 p.m.

Making it tougher to get around are additional freeway closures in the downtown L.A. area starting at 10 p.m. tonight lasting until Sunday at 3 p.m. due to ongoing construction at the 6th Street Bridge Replacement Project in Boyle Heights.

The race will kick off at its usual starting point at Dodger Stadium, and in between, runners and wheelchair racers will hit the pavement through downtown L.A., Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood, Brentwood and back to Century City.

But unlike last time, the marathon's finish line won't be at the Santa Monica Pier. Instead, participants will wind up doing their finishing kicks in Century City.

Streets on the early parts of the course will start to reopen around midday once all participants pass through, and the race officials have given the all-clear on those roadways.

Echo Park/ Downtown Street Closures

  • Vin Scully Ave. from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Blvd; Sunset Blvd. from Park Ave. to Figueroa St.; Cesar Chavez Ave. from Bunker Hill to Alameda St.
  • Broadway from Cesar Chavez Ave. to Alpine St.; Alpine St. from Hill St. to Alameda St.; and Spring Street from College St. to First St..
  • First St. from Hope St. to San Pedro St.; Los Angeles St. from Temple St. to Fifth St.; Fourth St. from Los Angeles St. to Main St.; Main St. from Fifth St. to Temple St.; Third St. from San Pedro St. to Hill St.; and Hill St. from Fourth St. to Temple St..
  • First St. from San Pedro St. to Hope St.; and Grand Ave. from Cesar Chavez Ave. to Second St..
  • Temple St. from Alameda St. to Glendale Blvd; Edgeware Road from Temple St. to Boston St.; and Bellevue Ave. from Sunset Blvd. to Glendale Blvd.
  • Glendale Blvd. from Temple St. to Sunset Blvd; Sunset Blvd from Echo Park Ave. to Virgil Ave.

Hollywood/West LA Street Closures

Hollywood Blvd from Hillhurst Ave. to La Brea Ave.; and Orange Ave. from Hollywood Blvd. to Sunset Blvd. The following closures will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.:

  • Sunset Blvd. from Highland Ave. to Doheny Drive.
  • San Vicente Blvd. from Sunset Blvd. to Melrose Ave.; Santa Monica Blvd. from La Cienega Blvd. to Sierra Drive.
  • Doheny Drive from Nemo Street. to Wilshire Blvd.; Burton Way from Robertson Blvd. to Rexford Drive; South Santa Monica Blvd. from Rexford Drive to Moreno Drive; Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica Blvd. to Wilshire Blvd.; and Wilshire Blvd. from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Blvd.; Santa Monica Blvd. from Wilshire Blvd. to Sepulveda Blvd.; Sepulveda Blvd. from Santa Monica Blvd. to Wilshire Blvd..
  • Wilshire Blvd. from Sepulveda Blvd. to Barrington Ave.; San Vicente Blvd. from Wilshire Blvd. to Saltair Avenue.

Freeway Closures

Removal of falsework underneath the former Sixth Street Bridge in Boyle Heights will bring a full closure to 2.5 miles of the 101 Freeway. The shutdown begins where the 101 and the 10 freeway intersect, stretching to the 5, 10 and 101 freeway interchange in downtown L.A. The city of L.A. has mapped out detour routes for motorists hitting the area this weekend.

Farther north on the 101 Freeway most ramps starting from Hill St./Stadium Way to Hollywood Blvd. will be closed due to the marathon and will reopen as the marathon heads towards completion. In West L.A. on the southbound 405 Freeway, the Santa Monica Blvd. and Wilshire Blvd. ramps will be closed later in the day.

You can check with the L.A. Department of Transportation for street closure updates.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Corrected November 6, 2021 at 9:53 AM PDT
An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the road closures began early Saturday. LAist regrets the error.
