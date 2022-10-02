Jaime Jarrín Is Honored At Dodger Stadium As The Team Notches 110 Wins For The History Books

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

Saturday was a big night for the Dodgers. Before last night's home game, the team honored legendary announcer Jaime Jarrín. The Spanish-language voice of the Dodgers is retiring after this season.

Why now. He's a Hall of Fame broadcaster, credited like his late colleague Vin Scully, with elevating the profession to an art form.

His words. "I have had the privilege of speaking to you for 64 years, but no matter what I say, it's not enough to say thank you. Forgive me, but it's not enough for what I have in my heart."

Listen to what he and others had to say Saturday:

Honoring Jaime Jarrín at Dodger Stadium. https://t.co/elNYEidbWo — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 2, 2022

Who was there? Baseball greats such as Fernando Valenzuela, actor Edward James Olmos, and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti (who presented Jarrín with the key to the city) and more.

Oh, and about the game...The good feelings kept on rolling through game time. Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4. And that's a big record for the team that's been on a hot streak, last night was the 110th win for the Dodgers this season.

Why that matters. Only seven teams have surpassed that many wins since the beginning of Major League Baseball. The last time a national league team passed 110 was the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1909.

