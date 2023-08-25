Support for LAist comes from
El Segundo Little Leaguers Vie For US Championship

By  Mariana Dale  and Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Aug 25, 2023 4:58 PM
A green grass baseball diamond as seen from the stands. There are silhouettes of a red, white and blue banner on two pillars.
A general view from the stands during a Little League World Series game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa. Lamade Stadium is one of two venues that hosts games during the series.
(Rob Carr/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America)
Topline:

On Saturday, the El Segundo All-Stars play in the U.S. Championship Game of the Little League World Series.

The history: This year’s 12-and-under All-Star team is the first to make it to the crowning tournament since the El Segundo league started in 1954. The game is a shot at redemption: Their opponents, Needville, Texas, handed El Segundo their only loss in the series on Monday. The winner takes on the international champs, either Curaçao or Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), on Sunday for the World Series title.

Team vibes: The team has played together for the last three years. “There's a tremendous amount of trust among these boys,” said Nikki Boehle. Her husband is a coach and her son Quinn is a pitcher and outfielder. “I don't think any of them will ever give up until the, you know, the last out. So these kids are used to fighting and grinding it out.”

How to watch: The game starts in Williamsport, Pa. at 12:30 p.m. PT; you can watch on ESPN. Supporters can cheer on the team from Rock and Brews at 143 Main St. in El Segundo. Manager Hanna Hancock said seating will be first-come, first-served. “Our phone is, uh, ringing off the hook,” Hancock said. “We're anticipating a huge crowd.” A portion of the restaurant’s proceeds helps support the players’ families.

