El Segundo Little Leaguers Vie For US Championship

Topline:

On Saturday, the El Segundo All-Stars play in the U.S. Championship Game of the Little League World Series.



The history: This year’s 12-and-under All-Star team is the first to make it to the crowning tournament since the El Segundo league started in 1954. The game is a shot at redemption: Their opponents, Needville, Texas, handed El Segundo their only loss in the series on Monday. The winner takes on the international champs, either Curaçao or Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), on Sunday for the World Series title.

Team vibes: The team has played together for the last three years. “There's a tremendous amount of trust among these boys,” said Nikki Boehle. Her husband is a coach and her son Quinn is a pitcher and outfielder. “I don't think any of them will ever give up until the, you know, the last out. So these kids are used to fighting and grinding it out.”