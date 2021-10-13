Support for LAist comes from
Dodgers Beat The Giants To Head To San Francisco For Winner-Take-All Game 5

By Matthew Dangelantonio
Published Oct 12, 2021 9:50 PM
A ballplayer in a Dodgers home game uniform, white with blue lettering, runs the bases while looking toward a home run ball.
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches his two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 12, 2021.
(Harry How
/
Getty Images)
It’s often said that the greatest two words in all of sports are “Game 7.”

And while Thursday night’s win-or-go-home tilt between the Dodgers and Giants is technically Game 5 of the five-game series, it will no doubt still have that unique energy and urgency that comes along with do-or-die games in sport.

The winner will advance to the National League Championship Series against the winner of the Braves-Brewers series. The loser will transition from working on their baseball swing to working on their golf swing.

The Dodgers forced a deciding Game 5 after a 7-2 win Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium over their NL West rival the San Francisco Giants. The boys in blue went ahead in the early innings and stayed ahead all nine innings.

L.A. will have to win on the road, however, with San Francisco holding home field advantage thanks to their better record.

First pitch from Oracle Park is at 6:07 p.m.

