Brittney Griner’s Back From Russia In LA WNBA Opener

Brittney Griner is scheduled to play here in L.A. Friday night in the WNBA regular season opener between her Phoenix Mercury and the L.A. Sparks. It's just the second game back for Griner since she was imprisoned in Russia last year on drug smuggling charges.

The six-time WNBA All-Star was detained at an airport in Russia early last year after officials found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. Marijuana remains illegal in the country.

About her arrest in Russia

Her arrest drew international attention. She received a sentence of nine years in a Russian prison, but the U.S. government secured her release after she was detained for 10 months. She was released in a prisoner swap for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout last December.

Griner, a 6’9" center, has been part of the team since they drafted her as the No. 1 pick of the 2013 WNBA draft. She helped lead the Mercury to a WNBA Finals win in 2014 and to another finals appearance in 2021.

It remains to be seen how Griner will fare on the court going forward. The Mercury lost their pre-season game in Las Vegas, with Griner putting up just 10 points in 17 minutes of play. In her last season with the team before her imprisonment, she averaged 35 minutes of play and 22 points per game.

Why Griner was in Russia

Before her arrest, Griner had also played basketball for a Russian team since 2014 and previously played for a Chinese team in 2013. Many WNBA stars make extra money playing internationally, largely due to the lower pay and lower profile of women’s basketball in the U.S. compared with the NBA.

As much as I’d love to pay my light bill for a love of the game, I can’t. — Brittney Griner on why she played overseas

“I think that’s a big reason why a lot of people go overseas. That’s why I was there,” Griner said last month in her first press conference since returning home. “As much as I’d love to pay my light bill for a love of the game, I can’t.”

The NBA’s base salary last year was $5.4 million, compared with $120,600 for the WNBA, NPR reports . It’s also a shorter season, with 36 games in the WNBA to the NBA’s 82.

The revenue each sport brings in is also vastly different — the NBA predicted last season that the league would make $10 billion that year, while it’s estimated that the WNBA brings in $70 million in revenue. The NBA’s commissioner told the Associated Press in 2018 that the WNBA lost $10 million a year. Its revenues have since been hurt by the pandemic. According to the Associated Press , women’s basketball players can make four times as much playing overseas as they can for the WNBA, with some salaries over $1 million per year.

Griner’s future

Griner said she would no longer play overseas, other than if she makes our Olympic team again — she was previously part of two gold medal-winning U.S. teams. The team Griner played for is owned by Uzbek-born oligarch Iskander Makhmudov, who has ties to authoritarian Russian leader Vladimir Putin .

A representative from the Mercury noted that there are details about her time in Russia and return home that she can’t discuss due to security concerns. However, Griner is writing a memoir about her time in Russia, set to be released next spring .

Her publisher said in a press statement that she would share “in vivid detail her harrowing experience of her wrongful detainment (as classified by the State Department) and the difficulty of navigating the byzantine Russian legal system in a language she did not speak. Griner also describes her stark and surreal time living in a foreign prison and the terrifying aspects of day-to-day life in a women’s penal colony.”

Since her return, Griner’s advocated for more attention to the gender pay gap, as well as for other Americans detained overseas. That includes former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who U.S. negotiators were unable to get Russia to include in the prisoner swap for Griner, as well as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.



When and where to watch

Friday night’s game is at the Crypto.com Arena at 8 p.m. You can see the game in person or watch via ESPN.

What's next

We'll be at the game and will hear more from Griner.