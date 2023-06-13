Support for LAist comes from
News

Long Beach Royalty Queen Mary Returns Wednesday. You Can Visit For Free

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jun 13, 2023 3:34 PM
A very large boat is shown docked during the day time. It has a black body, red bottom and white top. The words "Queen Mary" are spelled out on the hull in all capital letters.
The Queen Mary ocean liner.
(Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Topline:

It’s finally here — the Queen Mary re-opens to the public Wednesday after three years and to celebrate, visitors can tour portions of the historic ocean liner for free.

If you go: The community day is limited to the first 1,000 visitors. Free admissions start from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. And even better, parking will be free as well.

The backstory: Queen Mary served as a transport ship for troops during World War II. It closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and underwent nearly $5 million in critical repairs — from elevators to installing new boilers and heat exchangers and getting rid of corroded life crafts covered in toxic paint.

