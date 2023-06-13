Long Beach Royalty Queen Mary Returns Wednesday. You Can Visit For Free
Topline:
It’s finally here — the Queen Mary re-opens to the public Wednesday after three years and to celebrate, visitors can tour portions of the historic ocean liner for free.
If you go: The community day is limited to the first 1,000 visitors. Free admissions start from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. And even better, parking will be free as well.
The backstory: Queen Mary served as a transport ship for troops during World War II. It closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and underwent nearly $5 million in critical repairs — from elevators to installing new boilers and heat exchangers and getting rid of corroded life crafts covered in toxic paint.
