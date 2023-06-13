Long Beach Royalty Queen Mary Returns Wednesday. You Can Visit For Free

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

It’s finally here — the Queen Mary re-opens to the public Wednesday after three years and to celebrate, visitors can tour portions of the historic ocean liner for free.



If you go: The community day is limited to the first 1,000 visitors. Free admissions start from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. And even better, parking will be free as well.

The backstory: Queen Mary served as a transport ship for troops during World War II. It closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and underwent nearly $5 million in critical repairs — from elevators to installing new boilers and heat exchangers and getting rid of corroded life crafts covered in toxic paint.