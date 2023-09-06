Long Beach Distributes Test Kits To Counter Drink Spiking

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

Long Beach joins West Hollywood in distributing kits that allow people to test drinks for date rape drugs such as gamma hydroxybutyrate and ketamine.

Why it matters: The Long Beach police department said they see an average of 25 cases annually of people who have been drugged while out patronizing a restaurant or bar, adding that drugs used to spike drinks have no color, odor or taste even when mixed.

How to get kits: The $25,000 initiative called SipSafe Long Beach is a step towards community safety, said Mayor Rex Richardson. Businesses and organizations can apply for the kits via a request form on the city’s website . The form is available in English, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog.