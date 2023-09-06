Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Long Beach Distributes Test Kits To Counter Drink Spiking

By  Yusra Farzan
Published Sep 6, 2023 11:36 AM
Stock: A bartender mixing a drink. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images )
Support your source for local news!
In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

Long Beach joins West Hollywood in distributing kits that allow people to test drinks for date rape drugs such as gamma hydroxybutyrate and ketamine.

Why it matters: The Long Beach police department said they see an average of 25 cases annually of people who have been drugged while out patronizing a restaurant or bar, adding that drugs used to spike drinks have no color, odor or taste even when mixed.

How to get kits: The $25,000 initiative called SipSafe Long Beach is a step towards community safety, said Mayor Rex Richardson. Businesses and organizations can apply for the kits via a request form on the city’s website. The form is available in English, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The backstory: Last year, West Hollywood also offered free kits to test drinks for drugs to bars and restaurants in the city. Between 2016 and 2021, the sheriff’s department recorded 30 instances in which a victim believed their drink was spiked. According to national nonprofit RAINN, 2 out of 3 incidents of sexual assault are not reported.

Most Read
Best of LAist