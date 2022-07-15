Going To LAX? Check Out This Journalist's Odyssey From Pasadena To The Airport On Public Transit

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

It's no secret that getting to LAX can be a hassle. That's why next week you'll get an in-depth guide to the airport's hacks, history and future.

But if you want a glimpse of just how time-consuming the trek can be now, Meghna Chakrabarti, host of WBUR's On Point, is your new expert. She traveled from Pasadena to Los Angeles International Airport on public transit after joining KPCC/LAist for Public Radio Palooza — and dared to live tweet the whole shebang.

Dear @laist @kpcc. I hear that you’re looking for transportation hacks to LAX? I don’t have a hack. But am currently an out of towner on a public transit odyssey from Pasadena to LAX. Interested? — Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) July 13, 2022

With a stopwatch at the ready, Chakrabarti began her journey at the Memorial Park Metro station. The big question: How long would it take her to get to LAX? Follow along to find out.

Buy TaP card. A machine that actually works AND DISPENSES CARDS. DO YOU HEAR THAT @mbta? — Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) July 13, 2022

Ok. Figured it out. Five minute wait. Train is here. Pretty good rolling stock, though my baseline is our beloved @MBTA, so you know, not a super high bar. pic.twitter.com/a71Qx8RDDk — Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) July 13, 2022

Palm trees. Cliff hugging homes. Cars everywhere. Nice views from the train. Station signage. Not bad. Apologies for the camera flicker. pic.twitter.com/zdKEFavdIL — Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) July 13, 2022

I got this from a WORKING MACHINE. @mbta - Goals!



(Sorry LA, Boston folks know of the brave quest one must undertake to find a Charlie Card) pic.twitter.com/coaxzWz43I — Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) July 13, 2022

Found it. Ticket: $9.75.



Makes total for Pasadena to LAX:



$2 - TAP card

$1.75 - Rail Fair

$9.75 - FlyAway bus

= $13.50



(Uber and Lyft were showing me between $56-$80, but a 28 min trip vs 1h, so depends on how you put a monetary value on your time) pic.twitter.com/20haLYUGZJ — Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) July 13, 2022

LAXFlyaway bus, pretty standard. Clean and in good condition. pic.twitter.com/XLCC7Tovaq — Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) July 13, 2022

And now….traaaaaaaaaafic. No bus only lane on the freeway! A girl can dream.



Picture doesn’t capture the fact that we are moving at a speedy 10mph. Gonna be a long last couple of miles. pic.twitter.com/80E4fNofy8 — Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) July 13, 2022

Total travel time: 1h44 minutes. Pasadena to LAX.



Hotel - Union Station: 40m

Wait at Union: 23m

Union to LAX: 41m



It cost 1/6 the price of an Uber, but took 3x longer. That’s the trade off. But if you’ve got time to chill, it was a surprisingly chill way to get to LAX. pic.twitter.com/Jrl8ub8Ptv — Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) July 13, 2022