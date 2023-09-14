Support for LAist comes from
News

LA's Bus Shelters Could Soon Get A $30 Million Makeover

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Sep 14, 2023 12:05 PM
Three people stand under a bus shelter on a sidewalk, as three other people stand in the background.
A prototype of the new bus shelter design Tranzito-Vector has been contracted to install across L.A.
(Courtesy Tranzito-Vector)
Topline:

A Los Angeles City Council committee on Wednesday approved a request for a $30 million loan to spruce up more than 200 existing bus shelters across the city.

The plan: A Bureau of Street Services representative told the L.A. City Council that about 230 existing shelters will either be replaced or refurbished. Fifty new shelters will be added to locations without adequate shade.

The money will also be used to repair sidewalks and provide electricity at the sites.

The backstory: Currently, the city of L.A. already has an existing contract with Tranzito-Vector LLC to install about 3,000 bus shelters across the city in 20 years.

Why it matters: With extreme heat becoming more frequent, bus riders are often waiting in the hot, scorching sun without any shade. And the majority of are low-income transit riders or seniors.

What's next: The request will now go before the full council for further consideration.

