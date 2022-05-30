Support for LAist comes from
News

LAPD Officer Dies After Suffering Spinal Injury In Training Excercise

By  LAist Staff
Published May 30, 2022 10:42 AM
A sign having across two guard like turrets reads "Los Angeles Police Academy."
A 32-year old LAPD officer has died following injuries sustained in a training exercise that took place Thursday at the department's academy in Elysian Park.
(Kirby Lee
/
AP)
A 32-year-old LAPD officer has died following a "catastrophic spinal cord injury" suffered during a training exercise last week.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore called Officer Houston Tipping "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him," in a news release announcing Tipping's death.

The injury occurred at the department's academy in Elysian Park on Thursday. According to the LAPD, Tipping fell while playing out a training scenario that involved "grappling with" a colleague.

Officers immediately started CPR and Tipping was taken to L.A. County-USC Medical Center, where he died Sunday. His family was with him, LAPD officials said.

The Brief

Moore called Tipping's death a "tragic loss."

Tipping was an organ donor and the department said that "over the next few days, his selflessness will save other lives."

Tipping was based at the Devonshire Station and had been on the force for five years, according to a tweet by the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

An internal investigation into the accident is underway.

