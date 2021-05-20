Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

LAPD Investigating Assault On Jewish Men In Beverly Grove As Hate Crime

By  Chris Greenspon
Published May 20, 2021 4:32 PM
RESTAURANT ATTACK
A screen capture of the area of where the assault against Jewish men happened.
(Google Maps)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

The L.A. Police Department is investigating the assault on a party of Jewish men dining in Beverly Grove by a pro-Palestinian group earlier this week as a possible hate crime.

The attack happened Tuesday night outside Sushi Fumi on North La Cienega Boulevard.

Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino, said that in order for a crime to qualify as a hate crime, there must be probable cause it was committed out of hate for a protected characteristic, like religion.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"And at least from the facts that are available, it appears that it is," Levin said.

Levin said anti-semitic attacks have been rising in the U.S. over the last five years, and they're not unusual after episodes like the violence in Gaza — they're actually part of a pattern that’s been observed for decades.

"We see these spikes that occur around catalytic events, and we see similar spikes with respect to attacks against our Muslim friends and neighbors as well, " he said.

City leaders have denounced the incident, and the Anti-Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.