LAPD Investigating Assault On Jewish Men In Beverly Grove As Hate Crime

The L.A. Police Department is investigating the assault on a party of Jewish men dining in Beverly Grove by a pro-Palestinian group earlier this week as a possible hate crime.

The attack happened Tuesday night outside Sushi Fumi on North La Cienega Boulevard.

We as a city condemn last night's organized, anti-Semitic attack.



Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city.@LAPDHQ is investigating this assault as a hate crime, and we will respond with the full force of the law. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 19, 2021

Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino, said that in order for a crime to qualify as a hate crime, there must be probable cause it was committed out of hate for a protected characteristic, like religion.

"And at least from the facts that are available, it appears that it is," Levin said.

Levin said anti-semitic attacks have been rising in the U.S. over the last five years, and they're not unusual after episodes like the violence in Gaza — they're actually part of a pattern that’s been observed for decades.

"We see these spikes that occur around catalytic events, and we see similar spikes with respect to attacks against our Muslim friends and neighbors as well, " he said.

City leaders have denounced the incident, and the Anti-Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.