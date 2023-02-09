LADWP Warns Of Phone Scammers Who Threaten To Shut Off Your Utilities
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Topline:
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power warned customers to be vigilant this week about phone scammers who demand payment and threaten that their water and power services will be shut off.
The scam: The scammers pose as LADWP employees, telling customers they are behind on their utility bills in order to trick them into paying, according to the utility.
Red flags: Here's how LADWP says you can spot the scam —
- You are talking to a live person
- You feel rushed to make a payment
- The person asks for payments over the phone, ATM, direct deposits, or Bitcoin machines
- They threaten to shut down services; LADWP does not threaten
Bottom line: A live representative from LADWP will never request payment over the phone. The utility says it only takes payments over the phone through its automated system, online, or through regular mail.
Most Read
-
Ex-Councilmember Martinez Opposed Healthy Streets LA Plan. Candidates To Replace Her Say She Was WrongAt a forum focused on transit issues, no one mentioned the disgraced former councilmember.
-
Michael John Mammone, 58, was riding his bicycle Wednesday along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point when he was assaulted.
-
Stephanie Moran Reed had to say goodbye in January to the bookstore she founded with her husband. The MiJa Books owner opens up on customer experiences, mom guilt, and a favorite book recommendation.
-
Please don't hurt yourself.
-
Anthony Lowe was shot and killed by Huntington Park police on Jan. 26. 'Thank goodness that we’re in the era of videos,' said the family attorney as they file a federal civil rights lawsuit
-
The mountain lion's death comes about a month after the beloved P-22 was euthanized.
Best of LAist