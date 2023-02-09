Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Share This
News

LADWP Warns Of Phone Scammers Who Threaten To Shut Off Your Utilities

By Michael Flores
Published Feb 9, 2023 3:53 PM
Two men work are perched high up to work on power lines.
FILE: Line crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power work on power lines in 2018.
(Courtesy LADWP via Twitter) )
Topline:

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power warned customers to be vigilant this week about phone scammers who demand payment and threaten that their water and power services will be shut off.

The scam: The scammers pose as LADWP employees, telling customers they are behind on their utility bills in order to trick them into paying, according to the utility.

Red flags: Here's how LADWP says you can spot the scam —

  • You are talking to a live person
  • You feel rushed to make a payment
  • The person asks for payments over the phone, ATM, direct deposits, or Bitcoin machines
  • They threaten to shut down services; LADWP does not threaten
Bottom line: A live representative from LADWP will never request payment over the phone. The utility says it only takes payments over the phone through its automated system, online, or through regular mail.

