LADWP Warns Of Phone Scammers Who Threaten To Shut Off Your Utilities

Topline:

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power warned customers to be vigilant this week about phone scammers who demand payment and threaten that their water and power services will be shut off.

The scam: The scammers pose as LADWP employees, telling customers they are behind on their utility bills in order to trick them into paying, according to the utility.

Red flags: Here's how LADWP says you can spot the scam —



You are talking to a live person

You feel rushed to make a payment

The person asks for payments over the phone, ATM, direct deposits, or Bitcoin machines

They threaten to shut down services; LADWP does not threaten

Bottom line: A live representative from LADWP will never request payment over the phone. The utility says it only takes payments over the phone through its automated system, online, or through regular mail.