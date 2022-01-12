LA Sanitation Experiences Staffing Shortages, Delays Some Pickups

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Some trash pickups may be delayed in the city of Los Angeles due to the omicron surge and temporary staffing shortages.

The delays are expected to last throughout January, according to the department of L.A. Sanitation and Environment, and should only affect pickups for bins other than black trash cans.

“Our available drivers have committed to working additional hours to complete bin collections within a day or two of normal collection. Please leave your bins out and make sure they are accessible for collection during these delays,” according to LASAN’s website .

The department has created an interactive map for residents to see what routes have been missed and check delays. View the map to check your address . Residents with questions are encouraged to call LASAN at 1-800-773-2489.

Earlier in the pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget didn’t cut hours for sanitation workers. They were essential public health workers important to preventing COVID-19 spread from trash build up.