Free Public Transit? LA Metro Unveils Its Plan To Make That A Reality For Many Bus And Train Riders

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

During this week’s Los Angeles Metro board meeting, CEO Phillip Washington presented a proposal for a pilot program that would allow a majority of the public transit agency’s riders to take the system free of charge.

The two-phase pilot would offer free trips for low-income bus and rail riders starting January 2022. In August 2022, fareless travel would extend to all K-12 students in L.A. County.

Metro reported that 70% of its riders make less than $35,000 a year and would qualify for free trips under the current pilot proposal.

The pilot would run to June 2023, then Metro’s leaders could decide to continue or expand free transit to more riders and services.

The plan is still a work in progress, and Metro board members expressed concerns about the agency’s process of determining which riders qualify for the program, especially given many local residents' legal or housing statuses.

READ MORE DETAILS ON THE FARELESS PLAN HERE:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.