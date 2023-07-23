Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

LA Inspires New Bill For More Night Markets in California

By Ashley Rusch
Published Jul 23, 2023 9:10 AM
A lot of people walk around a night market in Taiwan
(Taiwan Tourism Bureau)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

A new bill would create a statewide, annual permit unique to farmers markets and night markets.

Tell me more: In Los Angeles, night markets — like the famous 626 and 805 Night Markets — are a staple of food, culture, and togetherness.
AB 441 would remove red tape around permits to bring more of these markets to other cities statewide.

The backstory: Right now, state law requires market vendors to reapply for permits every couple months. But L.A. interprets that law differently, allowing vendors to hold onto permits a little longer.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The details: The bill would follow LA's lead by establishing an annual permit process, says Assemblymember Matt Haney, the bill's author.

"Los Angeles is showing right now that this can be done and people love night markets, and I hope we can see more in Los Angeles, and we can also see them pop up all over the state," Haney told LAist.

Why now: Haney hopes more markets will help local businesses still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

"A lot of our downtowns and commercial areas are still struggling, and we need to bring people out into the streets with each other in positive ways," he said.

What's next: The bill will be formally introduced in the state Assembly when session resumes in the fall.

Most Read
Best of LAist