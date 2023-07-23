LA Inspires New Bill For More Night Markets in California
Topline:
A new bill would create a statewide, annual permit unique to farmers markets and night markets.
Tell me more: In Los Angeles, night markets — like the famous 626 and 805 Night Markets — are a staple of food, culture, and togetherness.
AB 441 would remove red tape around permits to bring more of these markets to other cities statewide.
The backstory: Right now, state law requires market vendors to reapply for permits every couple months. But L.A. interprets that law differently, allowing vendors to hold onto permits a little longer.
The details: The bill would follow LA's lead by establishing an annual permit process, says Assemblymember Matt Haney, the bill's author.
"Los Angeles is showing right now that this can be done and people love night markets, and I hope we can see more in Los Angeles, and we can also see them pop up all over the state," Haney told LAist.
Why now: Haney hopes more markets will help local businesses still struggling to recover from the pandemic.
"A lot of our downtowns and commercial areas are still struggling, and we need to bring people out into the streets with each other in positive ways," he said.
What's next: The bill will be formally introduced in the state Assembly when session resumes in the fall.
