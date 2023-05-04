Here's The Winning Design For LA's Memorial To The 1871 Chinese Massacre

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

An artistic duo from Los Angeles has won the competition to design the city’s memorial to victims of one of the deadliest attacks on Chinese people in U.S. history.

To come up with their design, artist Sze Tsung Nicolás Leong and writer Judy Chui-Hua Chung spent months meticulously researching and photographing the various sites where the Chinese Massacre of 1871 unfolded across downtown L.A.

On Oct. 24, 1871, a mob killed at least 18 people — about 10% of the city’s Chinese population — most by lynching. The mass killing remains little-known even among L.A.’s Asian Americans. Currently, the only marker of the massacre is a sidewalk plaque.

Leong and Chung said they both only learned about the attack several years ago and described feeling shock and sorrow they were never taught this history.

"This history wasn't part of the city's consciousness," Leong said. "I felt appalled that such a significant part of California history was left out and forgotten."

A campaign to create a memorial began in 2021, the year the city observed the 150th anniversary of the massacre. More than 170 entries flooded in from across the country and Asia.

The selection of a design kicks off a fundraising campaign to build the $3.6 million memorial, said Felicia Filer of the city's Department of Cultural Affairs. Mayor Karen Bass's proposed budget calls for the city to contribute $250,000. The rest would be raised from foundations.

The goal is to have the memorial in place by the summer of 2026.

A near-unanimous choice

Chung, who is Taiwanese American, and Leong, who is of Toisanese, Cantonese and Hokkein ancestry, were the only finalists not to have an architect on their team.

Filer, who oversees public art for the department, said their design was the near-unanimous choice of the review panelists, with six out of the seven ranking it their top pick for meeting the goal of educating the public "in a way that was really moving and just beautiful."

"I think that their approach was 100% as artists as opposed to being more technical in nature," Filer said.

The primary site for the memorial will be where the massacre began — now a swath of sidewalk outside the Chinese American Museum, yards from El Pueblo de Los Angeles , the city’s historic birthplace.

The design also calls for constructing a sculpture of a full tree made of a silvery, metal-like material, made to represent hope and potential. ( Design proposal from Sze Tsung Nicolás Leong and Judy Chui-Hua Chung / Courtesy of the City of L.A. Department of Cultural Affairs)

The centerpiece of the memorial will be a grove of 18 tree sculptures representing the dead, as well as a fallen branch to remember others who were killed but never identified.

While the tree sculptures resemble trunks with the branches cut off, the design also calls for constructing a sculpture of a full tree made of a silvery, metal-like material.

“While the trunks themselves are about lives that were cut short, the silvery tree is the opposite,” Chung said. “It represents hope and potential. We wanted to have both representations in our memorial.”

The design team has also planned multiple design elements throughout downtown to mark key locations of the massacre.

After the masscre, the bodies of 17 men who were killed were lined up in rows outside the city jail. (Los Angeles Public Library)

Two low-lying sculptural benches, for example, will be installed in a corner of Grand Park, near where the old city jail was located. After the massacre, the bodies of 17 men had been lined up in two rows outside the jail, which is also where 20 survivors had fled for safety from the mob.

At a time when “hostile architecture” has become common in cities with large unhoused populations, the designers looked for ways to draw Angelenos in.

The corner of Grand Park where the two low-lying sculptural benches will be installed. (Design by Sze Tsung Nicolás Leong and Judy Chui-Hua Chung / Courtesy of the City of L.A. Department of Cultural Affairs)

“We wanted the design to be inviting for people to be able to have the space to reflect and also really interact with the memorial,” Leong said.

The benches are meant to symbolize roots, which the earliest Asian Americans were not allowed to put down because of xenophobic laws and massacres like the one in L.A.

Another pair of benches will be placed in Chinatown as a way to connect the memorial site to a neighborhood that has faced displacement, Leong said.

The memorial will include "root" benches in Chinatown to connect the present-day neighborhood to the past. (Design proposal from Sze Tsung Nicolás Leong and Judy Chui-Hua Chung / Courtesy City of L.A. Department of Cultural Affairs)

The original Chinatown was leveled in the 1920s to make way for Union Station. Today, its immigrant population is being pushed out by gentrification and rising rents.

How the massacre unfolded

While there is debate about some of the details, the 1871 massacre began when two Chinese men from rival factions got into a gunfight over a woman.

A couple of non-Asian men who got involved in the shooting — a police officer and rancher — were struck in the crossfire. When the rancher died , news spread that the Chinese had killed a white man. A mob of 500 white and Latino men — about one-tenth of the city's population — began to form in what was called Calle de los Negros, a seedy block with cheap housing that drew Chinese laborers.

A bronze sidewalk plaque on Los Angeles Street near El Pueblo de Los Angeles is the only marker of the 1871 massacre. (Josie Huang / LAist)

Some of the Chinese men sought refuge in the sprawling one-story adobe Coronel Building. But then rioters began to shoot inside.

“Some even got up on the roof with hatchets and tried to get in by cutting holes into the roof of the building, and then firing shots into the building hoping to hit somebody who was Chinese,” said former L.A. City Councilmember Mike Woo, who helped lead a campaign to build a memorial.

Within several hours, the attackers had hanged or shot to death at least 18 Chinese males. Some had already been shot when they were lynched.

A map of downtown L.A. showing locations of the attacks during the massacre. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

Among the dead was the city’s most prominent Chinese Angeleno — a doctor named Chee Long "Gene" Tong, who treated Chinese and non-Chinese patients.

One of the youngest victims was a boy of about 15, Ah Loo, who had just arrived from China a week earlier. According to The Chinatown War: Chinese Los Angeles and the Massacre of 1871, Loo was walking home with two other Chinese men when they were captured by rioters and strung up at one of several makeshift gallows set up just hundreds of yards away from where L.A.’s City Hall stands today.

Eight of the attackers would be convicted but the judgments would be overturned on a technicality, setting the men free.



Placing the massacre in historical context

Leong and Chung, who are also life partners, want to place the massacre in the larger context of Asian American history, one marked by paroxysms of anti-Asian violence.

A timeline of pivotal events, starting with the 1565 arrival of Filipinos to Morro Bay on California’s Central Coast, will be engraved into the sidewalk.

The designers also included a mural on the 101 Freeway featuring key Asian American figures, including the pioneering actor Anna May Wong; Vincent Chin, whose 1982 murder marked a turning point in Asian American activism, and Wong Kim Ark, whose landmark case before the Supreme Court established birthright citizenship for those born in the U.S. to noncitizens.

Part of Sze Tsung Nicolás Leong and Judy Chui-Hua Chung's design proposal. (Courtesy of the City of L.A. Department of Cultural Affairs)

Chung said the mural role was “one way to be able to balance the violence that happened in 1871.“

“There’s actually a positive side to Asian American history in that these people all contributed significantly in their own ways to the development and the progress of this country,” Chung said.