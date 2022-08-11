LA Gas Prices Fall For 58th Straight Day

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Southland gas prices are down yet again. The average price for regular gasoline has fallen for the 58th consecutive day in L.A. and Orange counties. Overnight, the average per-gallon cost dipped to $5.41 and $5.30, respectively.

Things are looking up, but the pain at the pump persists, especially compared to Aug. 11 last year, when the average price was $4.37, according to AAA.

AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe attributes the current streak in price declines to lower demand as drivers increasingly switch to carpooling, mass transit, cycling, and walking more.

But this petroleum price reduction won’t last, Shupe said, as Labor Day Weekend is expected to see increased travel and higher demand. And natural impacts could push things up once again.

“The other big X-factor that comes into play is the Atlantic hurricane season,” Shupe said. “Should there be a major hurricane that threatens the eastern seaboard of the Gulf of Mexico…that could impact prices not only in the states impacted by the storm but [also] across the country.”

To get the most bang for your buck at the gas station, Shupe recommends making sure your tires are properly inflated and unloading any heavy items from your car.

Now’s not the time to finally pick up that baby grand piano off Craigslist, people.