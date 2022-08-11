Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

LA Gas Prices Fall For 58th Straight Day

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Aug 11, 2022 2:10 PM
A gas station sits on the corner of a busy intersection. Two silver cars drive past the camera. The Chevron gas station has a big rectangular sign on the corner that lists the current prices of Gasoline if paid by cash (self-serve, with techron). Regular: 543 9/10. Plus: 565 9/10. Supreme: 577 9/10. Diesel No. 2: 529 9/10. There is a smaller sign next to it that lists prices if paid by credit card. Regular: 555 9/10. Plus: 577 9/10. The third price is obscured by the many cars turning in the area.
A gas station in Alhambra.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Southland gas prices are down yet again. The average price for regular gasoline has fallen for the 58th consecutive day in L.A. and Orange counties. Overnight, the average per-gallon cost dipped to $5.41 and $5.30, respectively.

Things are looking up, but the pain at the pump persists, especially compared to Aug. 11 last year, when the average price was $4.37, according to AAA.

AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe attributes the current streak in price declines to lower demand as drivers increasingly switch to carpooling, mass transit, cycling, and walking more.

But this petroleum price reduction won’t last, Shupe said, as Labor Day Weekend is expected to see increased travel and higher demand. And natural impacts could push things up once again.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

“The other big X-factor that comes into play is the Atlantic hurricane season,” Shupe said. “Should there be a major hurricane that threatens the eastern seaboard of the Gulf of Mexico…that could impact prices not only in the states impacted by the storm but [also] across the country.”

To get the most bang for your buck at the gas station, Shupe recommends making sure your tires are properly inflated and unloading any heavy items from your car.

Now’s not the time to finally pick up that baby grand piano off Craigslist, people.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories