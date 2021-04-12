LAUSD Reopens Campuses This Week -- Here Are All The Local Districts Doing The Same

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

A relative handful of Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will welcome students back this week, exactly one year and one month since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state’s largest school district into online-only mode.

The beginning of LAUSD’s reopening marks a huge turning point in efforts to resume in-person instruction in California’s K-12 schools.

This week, students at 72 LAUSD elementary schools and early education centers will begin coming back to campuses in waves. LAUSD kindergarteners and first graders at these campuses will return on Tuesday. Second and third graders will join them on Wednesday. The oldest elementary students will return on Thursday.

This is just LAUSD’s soft opening: there are more than 700 elementary schools in LAUSD, and most of them will reopen next week. Middle- and high schools reopen the week of April 26.

THE FULL LIST OF LA COUNTY REOPENINGS:

LAUSD is just one of the districts that’s reopening some of its campuses this week. Here’s a complete list:

ABC Unified , which serves students in Cerritos and several surrounding communities, will welcome preschool and elementary students, plus seventh and eighth graders, back to campuses for “simultaneous hybrid” instruction. (High schoolers might start on April 26.)

, Pasadena Unified backed off on an initial plan to reopen in late March; instead, the district will begin inviting preschoolers through second graders back to campuses on Tuesday. The rest of the district’s students begin returning next week.

backed off on an initial plan to reopen in late March; instead, the district will begin inviting preschoolers through second graders back to campuses on Tuesday. The rest of the district’s students begin returning next week. Alhambra Unified campuses will welcome back students in transitional kindergarten (TK) through second grade on Monday. Remaining elementary students will return on Thursday.

campuses will welcome back students in transitional kindergarten (TK) through second grade on Monday. Remaining elementary students will return on Thursday. West Covina Unified students in Grades TK-2 will also come back to campus on Monday. The rest of the district’s elementary students — plus high school seniors — will return next week.

students in Grades TK-2 will also come back to campus on Monday. The rest of the district’s elementary students — plus high school seniors — will return next week. All Arcadia Unified elementary students will return to campuses on Monday. Secondary students return next week.

elementary students will return to campuses on Monday. Secondary students return next week. The first cohort of Claremont Unified elementary students returns to campuses on Monday and Tuesday of this week. The second group of elementary students returns for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday.

elementary students returns to campuses on Monday and Tuesday of this week. The second group of elementary students returns for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday. The Whittier City Elementary District will invite preschoolers and kindergarteners back on Monday. First and second graders will return on Thursday. Grades 3-5 will get called back next week.

will invite preschoolers and kindergarteners back on Monday. First and second graders will return on Thursday. Grades 3-5 will get called back next week. In Rosemead, the Garvey School District will invite students in Grades TK-2 back to campuses on Monday. Seventh graders return next week, and the rest of the students in the district’s elementary and middle schools return on April 26.

will invite students in Grades TK-2 back to campuses on Monday. Seventh graders return next week, and the rest of the students in the district’s elementary and middle schools return on April 26. In Santa Fe Springs, the Little Lake City School District is kicking off its hybrid instruction schedule on Monday.

is kicking off its hybrid instruction schedule on Monday. In the La Puente area, the Bassett Unified School District welcomes students in Grades TK-6 back to campuses on Monday.

READ MORE ABOUT SCHOOLS REOPENING:

